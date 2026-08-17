Dancing with the Stars' Witney Carson Reveals Pregnancy Ahead of Season 35
How will the pregnancy impact the new season?
Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for a brand new season of incredible performances with a new cast of famous amateurs. However, it appears the upcoming season will have an additional guest.
What's Happening:
- Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed on Good Morning America that she is pregnant with her third child.
- Despite the pregnancy, Carson plans to dance this season. She has been partnered with Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- This isn't the first time a dancer will have been pregnant while performing, Carson announced her second pregnancy during Season 31 and fellow dancer Daniella Karagach discovered she was pregnant the same season.
- This will, however, be the first time that a dancer went into a season knowing she was pregnant.
- Carson told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love dance. I love to compete. I love being on the show, and I also love being a mom, and I want to grow my family. So if I can do both and the baby is healthy, then I am gonna try and do it all, because women are amazing.”
More Dancing with the Stars News:
- Fans recently enjoyed the first ever Dancing with the Stars convention.
- The convention revealed a new pro joining the show this season.
- Fans qwho can't wait for the new season to debut have a way to get their fix with the new reality competition, The Next Pro.