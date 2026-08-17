Dancing with the Stars' Witney Carson Reveals Pregnancy Ahead of Season 35

How will the pregnancy impact the new season?
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Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for a brand new season of incredible performances with a new cast of famous amateurs. However, it appears the upcoming season will have an additional guest.

What's Happening:

  • Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed on Good Morning America that she is pregnant with her third child.
  • Despite the pregnancy, Carson plans to dance this season. She has been partnered with Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • This isn't the first time a dancer will have been pregnant while performing, Carson announced her second pregnancy during Season 31 and fellow dancer Daniella Karagach discovered she was pregnant the same season.
  • This will, however, be the first time that a dancer went into a season knowing she was pregnant.
  • Carson told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love dance. I love to compete. I love being on the show, and I also love being a mom, and I want to grow my family. So if I can do both and the baby is healthy, then I am gonna try and do it all, because women are amazing.”

More Dancing with the Stars News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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