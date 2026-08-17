Dancing with the Stars' Witney Carson Reveals Pregnancy Ahead of Season 35

How will the pregnancy impact the new season?

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for a brand new season of incredible performances with a new cast of famous amateurs. However, it appears the upcoming season will have an additional guest.

What's Happening:

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed on Good Morning America that she is pregnant with her third child.

Despite the pregnancy, Carson plans to dance this season. She has been partnered with Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This isn't the first time a dancer will have been pregnant while performing, Carson announced her second pregnancy during Season 31 and fellow dancer Daniella Karagach discovered she was pregnant the same season.

This will, however, be the first time that a dancer went into a season knowing she was pregnant.

Carson told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love dance. I love to compete. I love being on the show, and I also love being a mom, and I want to grow my family. So if I can do both and the baby is healthy, then I am gonna try and do it all, because women are amazing.”

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