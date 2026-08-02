First Ever DWTS Con Closes with Reveal of New Cast Addition

The new troupe member is no stranger to the "Dancing With The Stars" franchise

We had a feeling we'd hear something about the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars at the inaugural DWTS Con, and sure enough we now know of a new addition to the show's troupe!

What's Happening:

Those in attendance at the first-ever DWTS Con in Palm Springs were treated to some big news regarding the cast of the hit ABC series, Dancing With The Stars.

While much of the celebrity cast and their pro partners are expected to be revealed on Good Morning America next month, on Wednesday, September 2, those attending the con got to hear of the next pro that is joining the cast.

That addition? None other than Kamri Peterson, a familiar face in the Dancing With The Stars franchise.

Peterson was just 10 years old when she appeared as a pro on the short-lived spin-off, Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, under mentor Witney Carson, when that series aired back in 2018.

The news was revealed on stage in a moment with Peterson, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov, who also showed some of their previous appearances as part of the troupe in the show. Johnson then goes on to share some of her personal background with the show's newest cast member.

Check out the announcement moment in our video below.

Peterson, now all grown up at 18 years old, is already an accomplished Latin ballroom dancer, World ProAm Champion, three-time Latin National Vice Champion, and 12-time Latin Finalist honors, alongside a turn representing the United States at the Open World Championships in Paris.

For the upcoming 35th season of Dancing With The Stars, Peterson will perform in the troupe, appearing in the show's opening numbers and other large group numbers. She will also reportedly stand-in during rehearsals, and step in if one of the pro dancers is injured.

Pros we know and live like Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and Britt Stewart have all previously been in the show's troupe before being promoted to a pro status.

The addition of Peterson in the troupe is just a bit more knowledge that we can take as we get ready for the 35th season of the hit reality competiton series.

Current celebrity contestants revealed for this season thus far include: Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez Savannah Banana's Jackson Olson Love Island UK's Maura Higgins Summer House star Ciara Miller

Dancing With The Stars will once again simulcast LIVE this fall across ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.