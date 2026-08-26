"Welcome to the Family" is Hulu's Latest True Crime Documentary
The docu-series will follow a murder for hire plot that killed a Florida law professor.
True Crime has been a successful genre for many streaming platforms, including Hulu. The newest entry is a four-part series investigating the murder of a Florida law professor, by people very close to him.
What's Happening:
- As reported by Deadline, Hulu has produced a new four part documentary series titled Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel.
- Markel was killed in 2014 in a murder for hire plot regarding child custody following the divorce from his wife Wendi Adelson.
- Five people were ultimately convicted of murder in the case, including Frankel's brother-in-law Charlie Adelson, and mother-in-law Donna Adelson.
- The Hulu series promises first time interviews with some of the case's key players, including FBI agent Pat Sanford and June Umchina the ex-girlfriend of Charlie Adelson.
- Here's the trailer for the upcoming series:
- Welcome to the Family: the Murder of Dan Markel debuts on Hulu September 1.
More Hulu News:
- New details have been revealed about the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders in the Building.
- Freshman comedy Not Suitable for Work has been canceled after one season.
- A new documentary on how sports and entertainment helped people heal following 9/11 will arrive on Hulu in September.