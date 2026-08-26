"Welcome to the Family" is Hulu's Latest True Crime Documentary

The docu-series will follow a murder for hire plot that killed a Florida law professor.
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True Crime has been a successful genre for many streaming platforms, including Hulu. The newest entry is a four-part series investigating the murder of a Florida law professor, by people very close to him.

What's Happening:

  • As reported by Deadline, Hulu has produced a new four part documentary series titled Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel.
  • Markel was killed in 2014 in a murder for hire plot regarding child custody following the divorce from his wife Wendi Adelson.
  • Five people were ultimately convicted of murder in the case, including Frankel's brother-in-law Charlie Adelson, and mother-in-law Donna Adelson.
  • The Hulu series promises first time interviews with some of the case's key players, including FBI agent Pat Sanford and June Umchina the ex-girlfriend of Charlie Adelson.
  • Here's the trailer for the upcoming series:

  • Welcome to the Family: the Murder of Dan Markel debuts on Hulu September 1.

More Hulu News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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