Mindy Kaling Created Series "Not Suitable For Work" Wraps Up Hulu Run After One Season

The series is not moving forward at the streaming platform.

It seems that one of Hulu's recent comedies will be another one season wonder, as Not Suitable for Work is reportedly not moving forward with a second season.

What's Happening:

Hulu is reportedly not moving forward with a second season of their recent comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, according to Variety.

The series, from creator Mindy Kaling, originally debuted earlier this year in June, and has nine episodes, following "work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill."

The show starred Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jay Ellis.

Hunt played AJ, an investment banker from Boston who moves to New York for a new job and begins living with her best friend, aspiring celebrity stylist Abby (Avantika). The live across the hall from male best friends Davis (Will Angus), who is AJ's co-worker with the requisite crush on her; nepo-baby/journalist Josh (Jack Martin); and aspiring actor/medical school dropout Kel (Nicholas Duvernay).

The series marked Kaling's first sole creator credit on a production since The Mindy Project, a series that ran for three seasons on Fox before moving over to Hulu where it ran for three more seasons.

Warner Bros. produces the series, and is reportedly planning on shopping it to other streamers or network homes.

Our Thoughts:

If you thought that premise sounded a bit familiar, with the focus on a group of Friends who live across the hall from each other, you're not the only one.

Our own Alex Reif thought that as well in his Not Suitable for Work review, calling the series a "show that a generation of Friends fans has genuinely been waiting for."

He went on to praise the series, regarding it as "something that's funny, sharply cast, and genuinely addictive. It balances the comfort of a familiar format with enough energy to justify its existence beyond nostalgia."

Though it's not getting picked up for a second season, (as of press time) you can still find the first season of the series streaming on Hulu.