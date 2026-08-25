"Only Murders in the Building" Sets Release Date, More Details, for Season 6

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have likely noticed that the new season, which usually launches in late summer, isn't here yet. Unfortunately, we'll all need to wait a bit longer than usual. The good news is, season 6 is trying to make the wait worth it.

What's Happening:

Vulture has a new story on the upcoming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building which announces the show will debut on Hulu on December 8.

The release date will be relevant, as showrunner John Hoffman says the new season will have a "Christmas vibe."

Unlike previous seasons, the new season takes place primarily in the U.K., which is leading to a massive list of guest stars, and one that got away.

Hoffman reveals that Queen Camila was nearly involved in the new season. It appears union rules in the U.K. which limited filming ultimately prevented the appearance, but Hoffman says "there was a moment" he thought it would happen.

Three former Doctor Who leads are on board in some capacity, in David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, and Jodi Whitaker.

Jennifer Saunders and Jane Horrocks of Absolutely Fabulous will appear, as will former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

Other recognizable faces include Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Derek Jacobi and Richard Ayoade.

The who's who of U.K. TV and film will reportedly all be playing characters, rather than playing versions of themselves, as we have seen in previous seasons from Sting and Amy Schumer.

The season follows the on screen death last season of podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) who had been investigating a crime in the U.K. for her show, but died clutching the gate of the Arconia, giving the OMITB characters the excuse to investigate.

A subplot of the season will include Steve Martin's character learning of a U.K. reboot of Brazzos the fictional TV series that made his character a star. Freeman will seemingly be playing the lead in the reboot, Saunders character is also involved in the show.

Olivia Colman, who had been previously announced to be joining the season, will play a writer, though apparently an author of books and not a writer on the in-universe TV series.

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