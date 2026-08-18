Olivia Colman Joins Season 6 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

This cast list is absolutely bonkers!

The illustrious British cast of Only Murders in the Building continues to expand with the addition of Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.

What's Happening:

Introduced to the world by series stars Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, Olivia Colman is the latest addition to Season 6 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in The Favorite, but prior to that, she was a huge face on British TV, appearing in shows such as Doctor Who and Broadchurch.

In fact, her appearance in Only Murders will see her reunite with her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant.

In the world of Disney, she's appeared in Searchlight Pictures' The Roses, The Bear, and will star in the upcoming FX series Cry Wolf.

Olivia Colman joins Season 6! 🇬🇧 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/VfJrCKwXJo — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 18, 2026

The actress joins a truly enormous cast for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, which includes: David Tennant Jodie Whittaker Jim Broadbent Peter Capaldi Jennifer Saunders Sean Teale Simone Ashley Amar Chadha-Patel Rhea Norwood Matthew Beard Sharon Horgan Geri Halliwell Horner Martin Freeman Jamie Demetriou Anjana Vasan Jane Horrocks Derek Jacobi Lesley Nicol Nicola Coughlan Adrian Lukis Richard Ayoade Kathryn Hunter

The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.

Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.

The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.

The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.

It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.

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