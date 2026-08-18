Olivia Colman Joins Season 6 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"
This cast list is absolutely bonkers!
The illustrious British cast of Only Murders in the Building continues to expand with the addition of Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.
What's Happening:
- Introduced to the world by series stars Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, Olivia Colman is the latest addition to Season 6 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
- Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in The Favorite, but prior to that, she was a huge face on British TV, appearing in shows such as Doctor Who and Broadchurch.
- In fact, her appearance in Only Murders will see her reunite with her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant.
- In the world of Disney, she's appeared in Searchlight Pictures' The Roses, The Bear, and will star in the upcoming FX series Cry Wolf.
- The actress joins a truly enormous cast for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, which includes:
- David Tennant
- Jodie Whittaker
- Jim Broadbent
- Peter Capaldi
- Jennifer Saunders
- Sean Teale
- Simone Ashley
- Amar Chadha-Patel
- Rhea Norwood
- Matthew Beard
- Sharon Horgan
- Geri Halliwell Horner
- Martin Freeman
- Jamie Demetriou
- Anjana Vasan
- Jane Horrocks
- Derek Jacobi
- Lesley Nicol
- Nicola Coughlan
- Adrian Lukis
- Richard Ayoade
- Kathryn Hunter
- The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.
- Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.
- The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.
- The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.
- It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.
More Disney TV News:
- The first trailer for FX’s throwback drama The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has officially arrived.
- Witney Carson is pregnant, but she'll still be on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars with Guillermo of Jimmy Kimmel fame.
- Actress and singer Hayden Panettiere, who has been seen on screens both big and small over the last 3 decades, has passed away at the age of 36.
- Get ready for the second season of the revival of Scrubs with a brand new teaser ahead of the season premiere next month.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now