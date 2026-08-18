Olivia Colman Joins Season 6 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

This cast list is absolutely bonkers!
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The illustrious British cast of Only Murders in the Building continues to expand with the addition of Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.

What's Happening:

  • Introduced to the world by series stars Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, Olivia Colman is the latest addition to Season 6 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
  • Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for her role in The Favorite, but prior to that, she was a huge face on British TV, appearing in shows such as Doctor Who and Broadchurch.
  • In fact, her appearance in Only Murders will see her reunite with her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant.
  • In the world of Disney, she's appeared in Searchlight Pictures' The Roses, The Bear, and will star in the upcoming FX series Cry Wolf.

  • The actress joins a truly enormous cast for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, which includes:
    • David Tennant
    • Jodie Whittaker
    • Jim Broadbent
    • Peter Capaldi
    • Jennifer Saunders
    • Sean Teale
    • Simone Ashley
    • Amar Chadha-Patel
    • Rhea Norwood
    • Matthew Beard
    • Sharon Horgan
    • Geri Halliwell Horner
    • Martin Freeman
    • Jamie Demetriou
    • Anjana Vasan
    • Jane Horrocks
    • Derek Jacobi
    • Lesley Nicol
    • Nicola Coughlan
    • Adrian Lukis
    • Richard Ayoade
    • Kathryn Hunter
  • The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.
  • Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.
  • The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.
  • The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.
  • It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.

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