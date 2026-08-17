FX Debuts First Trailer for “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga”
"The Drop" is set to drop on September 8th.
The first trailer for FX’s throwback drama The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has officially arrived.
What’s Happening:
- FX and Hulu are ready to take viewers back to 1990s Los Angeles with The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.
- The new series explores the story of Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as the fallout of the crack epidemic brings up the West Coast rap scene.
- Wanda believes West Coast rap can reshape American culture and sets out to build a talented group capable of making an impact.
- She brings in her cousins Lamar (Asante Blackk) and James (Peyton Alex Smith) while pursuing local rapper Artillery (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III).
- Wanda's internship with label owner Darryl “DG” Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) opens doors in the music industry while creating tension with Leon, who is trying to leave the streets behind.
- The series explores ambition, loyalty, survival, and the intersection of music and street politics.
- Check out the full trailer below:
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga premieres on September 8th at 9 PM ET/ 6PM PT on FX and Hulu.
- Produced by FX Productions, the series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes.
More Upcoming on FX:
- Last week, FX revealed the first teaser for their upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.
- Bringing back characters from seasons past, it’s looking to be a very interesting season ahead.
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