FX Debuts First Trailer for “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga”

"The Drop" is set to drop on September 8th.

The first trailer for FX’s throwback drama The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has officially arrived.

What’s Happening:

FX and Hulu are ready to take viewers back to 1990s Los Angeles with The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

The new series explores the story of Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as the fallout of the crack epidemic brings up the West Coast rap scene.

Wanda believes West Coast rap can reshape American culture and sets out to build a talented group capable of making an impact.

She brings in her cousins Lamar (Asante Blackk) and James (Peyton Alex Smith) while pursuing local rapper Artillery (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III).

Wanda's internship with label owner Darryl “DG” Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) opens doors in the music industry while creating tension with Leon, who is trying to leave the streets behind.

The series explores ambition, loyalty, survival, and the intersection of music and street politics.

Check out the full trailer below:

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga premieres on September 8th at 9 PM ET/ 6PM PT on FX and Hulu.

Produced by FX Productions, the series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes.

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