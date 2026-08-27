Review: "Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel" is a Detailed Deep Dive Into a Family Scarier Than Yours

How far would you go for your family? That question sits at the center of Hulu’s new four-part true-crime docuseries, Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel, which revisits the shocking murder of a prominent law professor in Tallahassee, Florida.

What initially appears to be a murder investigation quickly expands into a complicated story involving a bitter custody battle, former lovers, family relationships, and an alleged murder-for-hire plot. The case ultimately took 11 years to solve, with the series examining the twists, suspicions, and revelations that emerged along the way.

Welcome to the Family also brings new material to the heavily covered case through exclusive audio recordings and first-time interviews. Among them is a recorded conversation between FBI agent Pat Sanford and Rob Adelson, the estranged eldest son of the Adelson family, discussing the case and Rob’s experience testifying against his own mother, Donna.

Sanford, who spent years working on the investigation, speaks about the case for the series, while June Umchina, the former girlfriend of Charlie Adelson, provides another new perspective. Umchina discusses her relationship with Charlie, who is serving a life sentence, and what he told her about Dan Markel’s murder.

Getting the chance to check out the first two episodes of Welcome to the Family, I found myself quickly invested in the dynamics of the case. Every new turn makes you question what exactly happened to Dan Markel. While it isn’t necessarily a departure from the genre, true-crime is true-crime, but it was fascinating learning about the intertwined family dynamics that led to a tumultuous investigation. If you’ve ever thought you had a complicated family, you’ll feel much better after watching this. I think for those who find one-hour specials to be too short, you’ll love how immersive this approximately 3-hour journey is.

The four-part Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel begins streaming September 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, as well as Disney+ internationally.

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