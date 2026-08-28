Walt Disney World's Turf Club Lounge Announces Reopening Date

The Turf Club Lounge at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has been closed for several months for refurbishment, but the end is in sight.

What's Happening:

In a post on the official Disney Parks Twitter account it was announced that The Turf Club Lounge will reopen for guests starting August 31.

The Turf Club Lounge closed at Walt Disney World's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa this past spring for significant refurbishment.

A pop up bar was opened to serve guests during the refurbishment, but the full Turf Club menu will once again include light food offerings.

No major changes to that menu were announced, so any old favorites will likely still be available.