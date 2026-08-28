Walt Disney World's Turf Club Lounge Announces Reopening Date
The lounge had been closed since March.
The Turf Club Lounge at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has been closed for several months for refurbishment, but the end is in sight.
What's Happening:
- In a post on the official Disney Parks Twitter account it was announced that The Turf Club Lounge will reopen for guests starting August 31.
- The Turf Club Lounge closed at Walt Disney World's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa this past spring for significant refurbishment.
- A pop up bar was opened to serve guests during the refurbishment, but the full Turf Club menu will once again include light food offerings.
- No major changes to that menu were announced, so any old favorites will likely still be available.
- The Turf Club takes its name from the fact that it is located adjacent to the Buena Vista Golf Course, giving the lounge nice views of one of Disney World's golf courses, and being a nice place to stop for refreshments after playing the course.
More Walt Disney World Resort News:
- If you're a fan of Walt Disney World's golf courses, and its pro shops, you no longer need to visit in person to purchase some items.
- WDW's newest DVC resort, Lakeshore Lodge, has been given an official opening date.
- Walt Disney World's new luggage service was recently added to its first moderate level resort.