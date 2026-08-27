Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces New Giveaway Element to Freaky Nikki Encounters During Halloween Horror Nights
Find her and she MIGHT have something for you.
Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced a whole new element to guests' encounters with Freaky Nikki from Obsession at Halloween Horror Nights this year.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that when Universal Studios Hollywood recently revealed the full details for their Halloween Horror Nights event this year at the park, they also promised that Freaky Nikki (from the smash-hit horror film, Obsession) would be roaming the streets during the signature Halloween event.
- Now, they are revealing an added component to this character interaction that will surely leave fans...Obsessed...with the idea of finding her.
- While the internet is still debating over whether or not the character is an appropriate addition to the park for the event (given the plot and story elements of the film), Universal Studios Hollywood is doubling-down on their efforts to make sure guests seek this new character out during special event nights.
- Appropriately enough, as the new encounter requires use of the platform, Universal Studios Hollywood has shared that each event night they will post a secret phrase as part of their Instagram story.
- Then, those in attendance can seek out Nikki on the darkened streets of Universal Studios Hollywood and when they encounter the latest victim of One Wish Willow's terrifying curse, they will have to share the day's secret phrase.
- Once they share the phrase, Nikki will hand over a special surprise.
- The first 100 guests to spot Nikki each night will get the giveaway item (limit 1 per guest, subject to change).
- It is unclear if Nikki will remain roaming the streets after the giveaway is complete, considering how many people will likely still approach the character with the phrase, only to be disappointed.
- Halloween Horror Nights starts at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 3, 2026 and continues on select nights through Sunday, November 1, 2026.
Nikki's Reception:
- Nikki originates from the hit horror film, Obsession. In the film, she started as a kind and funny friend and co-worker to Bear. He had romantic feelings for her but is too afraid to tell her, and uses a supernatural One Wish Willow to wish that Nikki would love him.
- This then turns Nikki into "Freaky Nikki," as she becomes intensely attached to him. She needs constant reassurance, to be near him at all times, and becomes jealous of anyone that takes attention away from her. Throughout the movie, her behavior becomes more bizarre and violent.
- The addition of the character at Halloween Horror Nights - even though she is said to be in her "Freaky Nikki" look - has proven to be a bit of a controversial decision, as the character is perceived as more of a victim than a more traditional HHN slasher-type character.
- It also has raised some concern among fans who frequent the event, knowing how character performers have been treated disrespectfully by often-inebriated or otherwise flippant and rude guests in recent years.
- Nikki - who will likely be portrayed by a young woman with blood-splattered makeup and clothing as the only way to discern her from other guests - is now set to be rushed by those in attendance who are looking for a freebie during the event.
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