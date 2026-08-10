A Tram Takeover and Freaky Nikki's Halloween Horror Nights Debut as Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Slate for Signature Event

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Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed two more characters coming to the signature Halloween event, including one of horror's newest personalities: Freaky Nikki from Obsession.

What's Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is adding even more frights to its iconic 2026 line-up including “Terror Tram starring Art the Clown,” the return of fan-favorite haunted house “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” and original houses “KILLceañera: Music by SLASH” and “Dead, Deader, Deadest.” Fiery stunt show “The Purge: Dangerous Waters,” multiple scare zones and street experiences round out the popular event.

The infamous Terror Tram returns with an all-new host, Art the Clown in “Terror Tram starring Art the Clown.” When the demented killer arrives to the historic Universal backlot with his blood-soaked bag of presents, he realizes it is too early for Christmas and hijacks the tram for his own holiday celebration. Metal band Ice Nine Kills will create new music for the experience, putting a dark twist on classic Christmas songs. In addition, guests who think they escaped Art’s chaos on the backlot may find themselves encountering him in the theme park as he lurks in the most unsuspecting of places.

Fan-Favorite cult horror classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space invades Halloween Horror Nights once again, giving guests another chance to step back in time to the 1980’s and escape a group of murderous alien circus clowns.

“Dead, Deader, Deadest,” an original haunted house, takes guests on a tour of an abandoned funeral home where disturbing acts once took place.

“The Purge: Dangerous Waters” stunt show returns to the WaterWorld venue for a fiery quest to survive the night.

Continuing the tradition of showcasing Latin American myths and legends, this year brings “KILLceañera: Music by SLASH” to Halloween Horror Nights. The all-original house centers on the quinceañera of Lola, who turns this rite of passage for fifteen-year-old girls into a festival of death to take revenge on everyone who wronged her. Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH composes an original score for the house featuring Spanish guitar and an exclusive song titled “15 Candles.”

For those whose only wish is to meet Nikki, Halloween Horror Nights unleashes the iconic main character from Focus Features and writer-director Curry Barker's breakout horror blockbuster, Obsession, onto the darkened streets of Universal Studios Hollywood, where guests may find themselves face-to-face with the latest victim of the One Wish Willow’s terrifying curse.

Additionally, horror fans will encounter multiple scare zones throughout Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests will need to dodge a troop of chainsaw killers in “Hackerz” and scream their way through “Fortnitemares,” a scare zone based on Fortnite’s signature in-game event, which brings new characters and horror-themed gameplay together every year.

As guests exit the “KILLceañera: Music by SLASH” house, they will encounter “El Circo de la Muerte,” a scare zone centered on the 1930’s circus and sideshow acts that traveled across Mexico – but with a terrifying twist. Guests will also need to survive “Blood Bog,” where moss monsters roam the bogs and bayous.

Adding to the chaos, fans can stumble upon several chilling interactions throughout the theme park.

The ever-popular “Murder of Crowz” returns to Halloween Horror Nights with dad, mom and baby crow flocking to the nest, plus guests will encounter “Shriek of the Banshee,” a wagon run by a carnival barker and his talking skeleton.

These terrifying experiences join previously announced haunted houses, based on Sinners, Stranger Things, Hellraiser, and Evil Dead Burn, along with “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness” featuring the legacy of the metal rock star.

For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood will debut “Unmasking the Horror Tour Add-On,” a behind the scenes, daytime experience for guests who want a closer look at the craftmanship that goes into Halloween Horror Nights. The guided lights-on walkthrough offers insight into the creative process behind the Sinners and “KILLceañera: Music by SLASH” haunted houses with the opportunity to photograph within select designated areas. Tickets can be purchased here .

“Unmasking the Horror Tour Add-On,” here Halloween Horror Nights starts at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 3, 2026 and continues on select nights through Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Who Are These People?

One of the most recognizable horror villains in the 21st century, Art the Clown was originally introduced in a short film in 2008, The 9th Circle as a relatively minor character. Filmmaker Damien Leone saw the audiences respond to him so strongly that he brought him back as the main villain in the 2011 short, Terrifier. The shorts eventually became part of the 2013 anthology film, All Hallow's Eve - which marks Art's first feature film appearance.

Art doesn't behave like most film slashers, with a grim and emotionless appearance. He instead seems to genuinely enjoy putting on a performance, miming jokes and mocking his victims treating the, frankly, horrific violence like a comedy routine on-stage.

As for Nikki from the hit horror film, Obsession - well, she started as a kind and funny friend and co-worker to Bear. He had romantic feelings for her but is too afraid to tell her, and uses a supernatural One Wish Willow to wish that Nikki would love him.

This then turns Nikki into "Freaky Nikki," as she becomes intensely attached to him. She needs constant reassurance, to be near him at all times, and becomes jealous of anyone that takes attention away from her. Throughout the movie, her behavior becomes more bizarre and violent.