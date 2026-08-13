Glen Powell Returns in "Chad Powers" Season 2 Trailer and Poster
Can "Chad" keep his secret a secret for much longer?
Chad Powers is back for a second season next month, and Hulu has released a new trailer and poster.
What's Happening:
- Debuting September 3, Chad Powers Season 2 continues to follow the story of Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), a disgraced former football quarterback who creates the new fake identity - prosthetics and wig included - of "Chad Powers" in order to join a college team.
- In Season 2, Chad's odd behavior is causing more suspicion to grow around him, especially from Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan).
- Per the logline, "The walls are closing in on Russ’s lie, and if he and Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez) want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky (Perry Mattfield)."
- Chad Powers is co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron (Loki). The Executive Producers include Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.
- All six episodes of Chad Powers Season 2 will debut September 3 on Hulu and Disney+ on Hulu.
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