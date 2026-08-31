Original Score to "Furious" Hits Streaming Services as the Season Finale Arrives on Hulu

The popular series can now be rediscovered via its original score.

As the season finale of Furious hits Hulu, fans can now listen to the show's soundtrack on streaming services.

What's Happening:

Furious is proving to be a big hit for Hulu, with viewership increasing from week to week and a near perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the season finale debuting today, fans can rest easy knowing that a second season is officially happening.

But before then, you can get a little more Furious with the release of the show's original soundtrack, composed by Ariel Marx.

Some of Marx's previous work includes FX's Dying for Sex, American Horror Stories, A Small Light and Candy.

The Furious Original Score is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you stream music.

Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.

The series stars Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Scoot McNairy, along with guest stars Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang and Steve Way.

Our own Alex Reif thought highly of the new series, giving it 5 out of 5 stars upon its debut back in July.

At the time, he mentioned that this will be the new series that everyone will be talking about, stand out performances, character development and even art direction.

Be sure to check out Alex's recap of the season finale of Furious.

More Hulu News: