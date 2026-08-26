Catch Up on All the Drama in New Trailer for Fifth Season of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

Fans can finally find out what happened...maybe...with all that off-camera drama

After plenty of drama off-camera, there is plenty to catch up on in the world of #MomTok. Thankfully, we have a new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ahead of the five-episode season arriving on Hulu next month.

What's Happening:

Hulu has debuted the new trailer and key art for the fifth season of their hit reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The trailer opens with a producer off-camera asking the ladies what they know about "this whole situation," seemingly alluding to much of the offscreen drama (and domestic assault allegations) that led to Taylor's season of The Bachelorette being abruptly cancelled.

With the anticipation behind this upcoming season, Hulu revealed the new trailer with the official description saying that "after two wild years, #MomTok is hotter than hell, but will friendships and dreams go up in flames?"

This season, Taylor returns from The Bachelorette with unfinished business, an old temptation, and the pressure of life in the public eye. Whitney debuts on Broadway in New York City as tensions back home chase her.

Back in Utah, the limits of loyalty are tested as fame, secrets and backlash threaten #MomTok - with every blowup making headlines. As the heat threatens to burn the sisterhood, have they finally flown too close to the sun? With rumors spiraling and the public demanding answers, the sisterhood starts to crack, and #MomTok must decide what - and who - it's willing to sacrifice.

Check out all the drama in the new trailer below.

The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, and Whitney Leavitt.

All five episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five drop September 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

A Bit of Background:

This season seems to be wrapped around the headline-making allegations from earlier this year that led to the cancellation of Taylor's season on ABC's series, The Bachelorette.

Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen both had domestic violence allegations against each other, with a video being released by TMZ that shows Taylor repeatedly trying to physically attack Mortenson, throwing metal barstools at him, all while a child is present.

Cameras stopped rolling on the show's fifth season as the Draper City Police Department in Utah investigated the allegations on both sides, and Taylor's season of The Bachelorette - with production having been complete and a special edition episode featuring Taylor welcomed by Bachelorette alumni having already aired - pulled just days before it's premiere.