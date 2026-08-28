Celebrate Dolly Parton's Legacy With "9 to 5" and More on ABC and Hulu

ABC and Hulu are celebrating the life of Dolly Parton with a special lineup of some of Dolly's most iconic TV and Film appearances.

Dolly Parton’s larger-than-life legacy is getting the spotlight across ABC and Hulu, with a special lineup celebrating the beloved entertainer’s unforgettable work on screen. From the iconic workplace comedy 9 to 5 to appearances across some of television’s most popular shows, the collection offers plenty of ways to revisit Dolly’s signature humor, warmth, and charm.

What’s Happening:

On Sunday, August 30, ABC will kick off the celebration with a broadcast of 9 to 5 from 7:30 to 10 p.m., followed by a rebroadcast of Dolly Parton: An American Original – Special Edition of 20/20 from 10 to 11 p.m. The latter looks back at the life and career of the country music legend and cultural icon, providing an opportunity to revisit the extraordinary journey that made Parton one of the most recognizable and beloved entertainers in the world.

Meanwhile, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ are bringing together a selection of films and television episodes featuring Dolly Parton. The centerpiece is the 1980 classic 9 to 5, which stars Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three women who decide to take matters into their own hands after enduring the sexism of their egotistical boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The film remains a beloved comedy and cultural touchstone, with Parton making her feature-film debut and delivering the memorable title song.

Fans looking for more of Parton’s film work can also revisit Gnomeo & Juliet, the 2011 animated comedy inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Featuring an all-star voice cast including Emily Blunt, James McAvoy and Michael Caine, the film brings a garden full of colorful characters to life and features music from Elton John, with Parton among the voice cast.

Beginning September 1, Hulu will add even more titles to the celebration. Straight Talk, the 1992 comedy starring Parton as Shirlee Kenyon, follows a down-on-her-luck country girl who accidentally becomes a Chicago radio sensation after walking through the wrong door at exactly the right time. Her homespun advice quickly wins over listeners while creating plenty of chaos for the people around her.

Also arriving September 1 is The Beverly Hillbillies, the 1993 big-screen adaptation starring Jim Varney, Cloris Leachman, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. The comedy follows the Clampett family after they strike oil and move from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills, with Parton appearing in a cameo alongside other familiar faces including Buddy Ebsen and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

The lineup also includes Frank McKlusky, C.I., the 2002 comedy starring Dave Sheridan as an accident-prone insurance claims investigator who goes undercover to uncover a massive insurance fraud scheme. Parton’s connection to the collection gives viewers another opportunity to explore a lesser-known title from her extensive screen legacy.

Dolly’s television appearances are also part of the Hulu celebration. Viewers can currently stream a selection of episodes from beloved series, including Designing Women, Reba, Call Me Kat, The Orville and Hannah Montana.

Among them is the two-part Designing Women Season 4 episode “The First Day Of The Last Decade Of The Entire Twentieth Century,” as well as Reba Season 4’s “Reba’s Rules Of Real Estate” and Call Me Kat Season 3’s “Call Me Philliam.” The collection also includes The Orville: New Horizons episode “Midnight Blue” and the Hannah Montana Season 2 episode “I Will Always Loathe You,” which brings Dolly into the world of Miley Stewart once again as Mamaw and Dolly arrive to support Miley, while naturally finding themselves caught up in a feud.

Together, the ABC broadcasts and Hulu collection showcase the many sides of Dolly Parton’s entertainment career, from her breakthrough as a movie star to her memorable television appearances and enduring comedic performances. Whether longtime fans are revisiting favorites or new audiences are discovering her work for the first time, the lineup serves as a fitting celebration of an entertainer whose influence has stretched across generations.

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