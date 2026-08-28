Hulu's "Vanderpump Villa" Renewed and Heading to Austria for Season 4

Lisa Vanderpump's luxury reality series will return for a fourth season, with Salzburg, Austria, serving as the newest European backdrop.

Luxury, drama, romance, and plenty of behind-the-scenes chaos are checking into another estate. Hulu has officially renewed Vanderpump Villa for Season 4, and Lisa Vanderpump is taking the hit unscripted series to a brand-new destination.

What’s Happening:

For its fourth season, Vanderpump Villa is heading to Salzburg, Austria, marking another international change of scenery for Vanderpump and the staff tasked with delivering unforgettable experiences to an elite group of guests. House of Stassi star Stassi Schroeder will once again join Vanderpump, while the rest of the Season 4 cast and guest lineup will be announced at a later date, according to Deadline.

The renewal continues the series’ globe-trotting format. Each season transports viewers to a lavish estate in a different European destination, where Vanderpump’s handpicked staff work to create an exceptional hospitality experience while navigating their own complicated relationships, rivalries and personal drama.

Since premiering in 2023, Vanderpump Villa has taken viewers behind the scenes of the luxury hospitality business, following the personal and professional lives of the employees who work at Vanderpump’s properties. While guests arrive expecting a picture-perfect getaway, keeping everything running smoothly can be considerably more complicated.

The series previously traveled to Chateau Rosabelle in France for Season 1, Castello Rosato in Italy for Season 2, and Tryingham Hall in England for Season 3. Now, Austria will provide the backdrop for the next chapter.

The Season 4 announcement also reunites Vanderpump with Schroeder. Schroeder returned to the Vanderpump Villa world during the most recent season, bringing her own family along for the experience. Her continued involvement gives the upcoming season another familiar face while introducing viewers to a new European setting and, eventually, another group of staff and guests.

Season 3 further expanded the show's growing reality television universe by welcoming a collection of recognizable personalities. Guests included Love Island UK star Ekin-Su, as well as Bachelor Nation favorites Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Schroeder and her family also returned to the series.

The franchise has increasingly become a destination for reality television crossover appearances. Previous seasons have featured personalities from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, with events that began at the villa even carrying over into their own series. Those connections have helped contribute to Hulu's increasingly interconnected unscripted programming lineup, with familiar reality stars popping up across multiple shows.

Season 3 premiered with all 10 episodes on April 16, 2026, followed by a reunion special on April 30. The season featured Vanderpump alongside her husband, Ken Todd, and cast members including Anthoniy Bar, Gabriella Sannon, Hannah Fouch, Marciano Brunette, Hagen Bach, Dominic DeAngelis, Alyssa Johnston, Sher Suárez and Sam Terry, among others.

With Season 4 now confirmed, viewers can expect the formula that has defined Vanderpump Villa to continue: breathtaking European surroundings, demanding guests, luxurious accommodations and the inevitable interpersonal drama among the people responsible for making the entire experience look effortless.

Vanderpump executive produces the series under her Villa Rosa production banner. Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Peter Geist and Ian Gelfand also executive produce, with Bunim/Murray Productions producing the series.

An exact premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been announced, and Hulu has not revealed the complete cast or guest lineup. For now, however, the next destination is official: Salzburg, Austria.

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