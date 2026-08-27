Hulu Orders Second Season of Hit Series "Furious" Ahead of First Season Finale

The season finale is set to arrive next week.

Fans of the new Hulu series, Furious, will be getting more of the hit show as the series gets a second season renewal ahead of the upcoming season finale.

What's Happening:

On the heels of other renewals (or cancellations) for Hulu, the new Elizabeth Meriwether series, Furious, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its season one finale.

The series, starring Emmy Rossum, is still rolling out its first season, with the season finale set for an arrival on Hulu on August 31.

That makes the renewal an unusually early decision, like other streamers, the Disney-owned Hulu would usually wait for longer-term viewership data before making a renewal decision.

For example, a decision earlier this week to cancel the new comedy, Not Suitable For Work, was made two months after that season (now series) finale.

Reportedly, in the renewal announcement Hulu has shared that viewership for Furious has increased week over week.

Furious was also launched with a three-episode drop, compared to a full season as is done with many other series. While still waiting on Nielsen ratings, it is rumored that Furious has broken the Top 10 for streaming originals, based on total minutes consumed.

The series was also Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 100% on its day of launch, and has held strong at 98%.

Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.

The series stars Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Scoot McNairy, along with guest stars Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang and Steve Way.

Season One of Furious is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and on Disney+ internationally, with the season finale set to arrive on Monday, August 31.

There is currently no production timeline or debut date set for the second season.

Our Thoughts on the Series:

Our own Alex Reif thought highly of the new series, Furious, giving it 5 out of 5 stars upon its debut back in July.

At the time, he mentioned that this will be the new series that everyone will be talking about, pointout out performances, character development and even art direction.

You can find out what he thought he of the series in his full Furious review.

Additionally, we've been recapping the episodes as they arrive each week, and you can find those over at our Furious landing.