Second Season of "Alice and Steve" Heading to Disney+ and Hulu
The second season promises more of the same comedic fun between the two best friends
A second season of the comedy series Alice and Steve is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
What's Happening:
- A second season of Alice and Steve has been greenlit for Disney+ and Hulu, according to a new report from Variety.
- In the first season, we meet Alice (Nicola Walker) whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, (Jemaine Clement) starts dating her 26-year-old daughter. What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life. But Steve isn’t backing down. Instead, the situation escalates into an all-out emotional war, transforming what was once a close friendship into a deeply personal and often hilarious feud.
- Now, the comedy series, created by Sophie Goodhart, has been picked up for an additional season and Disney+ and Hulu. The series is featured on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland, and on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States.
- There is currently no production timeline or season two debut date available as of press time.
What They're Saying:
- Creator and writer Sophie Goodhart: "I am so thrilled that ‘Alice and Steve’ has been given a second season. No one will be prepared for what happens next, especially not Alice and Steve.”
- Executive Producer Petra Fried: "We absolutely love Alice and Steve - both the show and of course the two characters at the heart of Sophie’s brilliantly messy, funny and fearless exploration of friendship and love. We’re thrilled to be bringing it back for a second season and can’t wait for audiences to see what Sophie has in store for our favorite frenemies.”
- Lee Mason, VP of scripted at Disney+ EMEA: “It’s been fantastic to see the rapturous reactions to Alice and Steve from viewers at home. Sophie has created a distinctive and original comedy, striking a chord and sparking debate with audiences across the country. I’m excited to see what mayhem Sophie and Clerkenwell have in store for our titular characters after that delicious cliffhanger — but we can expect more laughs, betrayal and bad decisions in Season 2.”
Our Reaction:
- When the series debuted, our own Alex Reif called it "a more rewarding watch than its elevator pitch suggests," adding, "It’s funny, it’s occasionally surprising, and when it connects emotionally, it really connects."
- He also said that "The show is at its best when it weaponizes the intimacy of Alice and Steve’s friendship against them. These are two people who know each other completely, and that knowledge becomes ammunition. Their feud has a specificity to it that generic rivals couldn’t achieve, and the writing finds real comedy in the way long friendships calcify into assumption."
- You can read his full Alice and Steve review now.
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