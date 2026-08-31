Call Her Canceled: Alex Cooper’s “Love Overboard” Ends After One Season

Apparently, the show failed to make waves against Hulu’s other unscripted hits.
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Hulu has canceled Alex Cooper’s yacht-set dating series Love Overboard after just one season.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Hulu has canceled Love Overboard, the dating series from Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, after one season.
  • The series premiered in March but reportedly struggled to generate the same buzz as Hulu unscripted hits like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, The Kardashians, and Vanderpump Villa.
  • Hosted by Gabby Windey, the series followed a group of singles looking for love aboard a luxury yacht while competing for access to its amenities.
  • Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian won the season, receiving a $100,000 trip around the world.
  • Love Overboard marked Cooper’s first venture into unscripted television and was produced by her Unwell Productions, Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG, and Walt Disney Television Alternative.
  • Cooper executive produced alongside Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.
  • Ahead of its premiere in March, Laughing Place’s Rebekah Moseley had the chance to check out the show, which she enjoyed but shared it failed at “redefining reality dating.”
  • All 9 episodes of Love Overboard are available for streaming on Hulu!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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