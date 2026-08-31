Call Her Canceled: Alex Cooper’s “Love Overboard” Ends After One Season
Apparently, the show failed to make waves against Hulu’s other unscripted hits.
Hulu has canceled Alex Cooper’s yacht-set dating series Love Overboard after just one season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Hulu has canceled Love Overboard, the dating series from Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, after one season.
- The series premiered in March but reportedly struggled to generate the same buzz as Hulu unscripted hits like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, The Kardashians, and Vanderpump Villa.
- Hosted by Gabby Windey, the series followed a group of singles looking for love aboard a luxury yacht while competing for access to its amenities.
- Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian won the season, receiving a $100,000 trip around the world.
- Love Overboard marked Cooper’s first venture into unscripted television and was produced by her Unwell Productions, Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG, and Walt Disney Television Alternative.
- Cooper executive produced alongside Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.
- Ahead of its premiere in March, Laughing Place’s Rebekah Moseley had the chance to check out the show, which she enjoyed but shared it failed at “redefining reality dating.”
- All 9 episodes of Love Overboard are available for streaming on Hulu!
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