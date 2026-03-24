TV Review: Hulu's "Love Overboard" Turns Reality Dating Into a High-Seas Spectacle

Hulu’s Love Overboard takes the already chaotic world of dating shows and quite literally throws it into the sea.

The series opens as 16 impossibly attractive singles make their way to the Chakra, a mega-yacht off the coast of Malta, where host Gabby Windey encourages them to “flirt, fondle, and hopefully fall in love.” A Bachelor alum turned Bachelorette who later came out, and most recently claimed victory on The Traitors, Windey brings a presence that leans fully into the show’s overtly provocative tone. The cast itself delivers a compelling mix of people to root for, people to root against, and personalities who consistently generate the shocking behavior and ridiculous drama the format thrives on.

To sort through that chaos, the show introduces a shifting social hierarchy that determines both living conditions and standing in the game. Couples who secure a spot “topside” get the full luxury yacht experience: sun, cocktails, prime flirting real estate, and romantic suites. Everyone else is relegated below deck as “downsiders,” handling the cleaning duties and sleeping in “crew” quarters, complete with bunk beds and shared bathrooms. Moving up requires strategy, chemistry, and, most importantly, the willingness to break up another couple.

Love Overboard leans fully into physical chemistry and strategic coupling. Connections are fast, sometimes fragile, and can even be transactional. Other activities like group challenges and one-on-one off-yacht dates can test compatibility and strengthen connections while also serving to stir the pot and reshuffle the deck. And this show’s one-on-one dates really turn up the heat, offering more intimate and, often, much spicier opportunities for connection.

And then there’s Love Overboard’s elimination ceremony. Forget standing around waiting for a rose. Here, the final rejection ends with a 30-foot drop straight into the Mediterranean Sea, formalwear and all. It’s ridiculously dramatic television as romance seekers stand on a plank extended from the safety of the yacht awaiting their fate. And somehow, within all of this chaos, there is technically a prize beyond finding love: the last couple standing wins a trip around the world valued at $100,000.

In a slightly baffling move, the entire season drops on Thursday, March 26, eliminating the opportunity for week-to-week online discourse that feels tailor-made for a show like this - a series built on love at first sight, messy hookups, strategic betrayals, and literal overboard exits seems designed for group chats, recap podcasts, and communal disbelief. Instead, viewers will have to guard against spoilers until they’ve seen all the drama unfold aboard the Chakra.

Love Overboard may not be redefining reality dating, but it fully commits to messy fun, especially when it’s time to send someone home.

Love Overboard premieres Thursday, March 26th with all nine episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.