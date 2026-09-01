A Fang-Tastic Second Season: "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" Sets October Return for Season 2
Just in time for Halloween, Disney Channel's spookiest series "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" is back for Season 2!
Get your fangs out, as Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to make its debut in just about a month on Disney Channel and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- The music-driven, live-action adaptation Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to return for its second season October 6 on Disney Channel, with the full season available to stream the next day on Disney+.
- The new season will see recurring guest appearances from Full House alum Jodie Sweetin and Camp Rock 3 star Ava Jean.
- Another Camp Rock 3 star, up-and-coming recording artist Hudson Stone is also set to make a guest appearance.
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living among humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret. This season, after successfully performing for the entire school in front of her idol, Millie Eyelash — and inadvertently releasing a horde of monsters previously imprisoned in the mirror realm — Vee and her gang return to Wilson Hall with new musical dreams, while trying to make sense of a prophecy that dictates Vee and Elijah can never be together.
- The series stars:
- Kenzi Richardson (Aquamarine TV pilot) as the edgy and adorable Vee
- Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Vee’s kind and girly-girl roommate
- Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah
- Milo Maharlikaas the 600-year-old ghost Demi
- Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student
- All episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+. We have recaps of every episode of the season that you can read before or after watching!
More Disney TV News:
- Get out your Operation kit! Scrubs is coming back to ABC later this month and a playful new teaser has just dropped.
- Freeform has unveiled this year's schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween – which includes the premiere of the new series Coven Academy.
- Hulu has canceled Alex Cooper’s yacht-set dating series Love Overboard after just one season.
- ABC is developing a new legal drama about a wrongfully convicted attorney rebuilding her life while fighting for others failed by the justice system.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now