A Fang-Tastic Second Season: "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" Sets October Return for Season 2

Just in time for Halloween, Disney Channel's spookiest series "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" is back for Season 2!

Get your fangs out, as Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to make its debut in just about a month on Disney Channel and Disney+.

What's Happening:

The music-driven, live-action adaptation Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to return for its second season October 6 on Disney Channel, with the full season available to stream the next day on Disney+.

on Disney Channel, with the full season available to stream the next day on Disney+. The new season will see recurring guest appearances from Full House alum Jodie Sweetin and Camp Rock 3 star Ava Jean.

Another Camp Rock 3 star, up-and-coming recording artist Hudson Stone is also set to make a guest appearance.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living among humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret. This season, after successfully performing for the entire school in front of her idol, Millie Eyelash — and inadvertently releasing a horde of monsters previously imprisoned in the mirror realm — Vee and her gang return to Wilson Hall with new musical dreams, while trying to make sense of a prophecy that dictates Vee and Elijah can never be together.

The series stars: Kenzi Richardson (Aquamarine TV pilot) as the edgy and adorable Vee Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Vee’s kind and girly-girl roommate Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah Milo Maharlikaas the 600-year-old ghost Demi Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student

All episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+. We have recaps of every episode of the season that you can read before or after watching!

The slay continues on Vampirina: Teenage Vampire! 🦇✨ Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/i04SRNV0i9 — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) September 1, 2026

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