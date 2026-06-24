Music Review: Hudson Stone's "Overthinker" Is a Star-Making Debut

You may not know the name Hudson Stone yet, but you soon will. Son of celebrity chef Curtis Stone and actress/singer Lindsay Price, the 15-year-old is about to break out in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock 3 this August and is setting off on tour on the brand’s second World’s Collide Tour, joined by cast mates from DCOM franchises like Descendants and ZOMBIES. But first, fans can get an amuse-bouche of this star on the rise through his debut single on Hollywood Records, “Overthinker.”

Written by Hudson Stone alongside Brian Phillips (Hilary Duff’s Luck… or Something) and Toni Ferrari (the Mickey Mouse birthday anthem “What We Got”), “Overthinker” is instantly catchy and addictive. The track has a stripped-down sound, with verses composed almost entirely by percussion and bass guitar. The chorus gets a bit of a boost by some synth piano, but not much. Constructively, there isn’t a bridge to speak of, but the song doesn’t beg for one. Instead, there’s a break before the final chorus, giving the instruments a solo moment and a chance for Hudson to do some vocal freestyle.

Vocally, Hudson has a smooth sound with a lot of range. Most of the track is sung in his lower register, with falsetto harmonies laced into the music as an instrument in and of itself. During the aforementioned music break, he shows off his belting, higher register, a hint of how much talent he’s holding back on this debut single.

The song is age-appropriate for Hudson’s age and the Disney Channel demographic that will be his biggest fan base at launch. As the title suggests, it’s about someone who puts a lot of thought into their actions, a pattern broken by their first love (“I never thought twice about you,” the chorus repeats). Fittingly for a performer whose career will forever be linked to the Jonas Brothers, the song calls to mind some of their teenage hits like “Paranoid,” but for a 2026 audience.

The first of presumably many singles, “Overthinker” is proof that Hudson Stone has what it takes to make it to the big time. Camp Rock 3 is guaranteed to be a perfect showcase of his many talents, but this debut single is a great place to start.

“Overthinker” is now streaming wherever you listen to music.