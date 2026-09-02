"Chad Powers" Catfish Food Truck Rolls into Los Angeles and Austin
Celebrating the release of the show's second season, a special "Chad Powers" food truck is coming to Los Angeles and Austin.
Hulu's Chad Powers is heading on the road, bringing a Catfish-themed food truck to Los Angeles and Austin.
What's Happening:
- The second season of Chad Powers hits Hulu tomorrow, September 3, with the continuing story of Glen Powell as Russ Holliday.
- In the show, Chad plays for the South Georgia Catfish, and it's that team that is featured on the special food truck.
- Despite the show's Georgia setting, the food truck will instead be heading to Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas.
- First up is Los Angeles on September 4 at two locations:
- 11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Venice Beach (1 Windward Ave)
- 5–9:30 p.m.: The Brig (1515 Abbot Kinney Ave)
- Then on September 12, the food truck heads to Austin, also at two locations:
- 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Hotel San Jose Lot (1300 S Congress Ave)
- 3:30–6:30 p.m.: UT Radio Station Tailgate (207 W 18th St)
- The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Season 2 continues to follow the story of Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), a disgraced former football quarterback who creates the new fake identity - prosthetics and wig included - of "Chad Powers" in order to join a college team.
- In Season 2, Chad's odd behavior is causing more suspicion to grow around him, especially from Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan).
- Chad Powers is co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron (Loki). The Executive Producers include Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.
- All six episodes of Chad Powers Season 2 will debut September 3 on Hulu and Disney+ on Hulu.
- Be sure to check out Ben's review of the new season, which he says "against the odds, the show grows beyond the gimmick."
More Disney TV News:
- At long last, we finally have the full cast for the upcoming season of ABC's hit series, Dancing with the Stars.
- Get your fangs out, as Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to make its debut in just about a month on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Get out your Operation kit! Scrubs is coming back to ABC later this month and a playful new teaser has just dropped.
- Freeform has unveiled this year's schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween – which includes the premiere of the new series Coven Academy.
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