Brian and Stewie Go to Hell in the Trailer for This Year's "Family Guy" Halloween Special

24 seasons of bad behavior has led them here.
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The afterlife is under new management in the trailer for this year's Family Guy Halloween special.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has debuted the official trailer for the 2026 Family Guy Halloween special, which showcases just what happens when Brian and Stewie go to Hell.
  • In the Halloween special, “Happy Hell-o-ween,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell — not an annoying day, the actual underworld — paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge.
  • Succession star Kieran Culkin appears in the special as the voice of the Devil.
  • The Family Guy Halloween special will begin streaming Monday, October 5 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

  • This marks the third year in a row that Family Guy is getting Hulu-exclusive holiday specials, marking a new tradition of sorts.
  • "Happy Hell-o-ween" will be followed up by this year's holiday special, "The Peter Clause."
  • For more, you can check out our recaps of last year's Halloween and Holiday specials.
  • Season 25 of Family Guy returns to Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • The long-running animated series is also getting a new spinoff, Stewie, which will follow the toddler in preschool.

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