Brian and Stewie Go to Hell in the Trailer for This Year's "Family Guy" Halloween Special

The afterlife is under new management in the trailer for this year's Family Guy Halloween special.

What's Happening:

The Family Guy Halloween special will begin streaming Monday, October 5 on Hulu and Hulu on

Succession star Kieran Culkin appears in the special as the voice of the Devil.

,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell — not an annoying day, the actual underworld — paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge.

This marks the third year in a row that Family Guy is getting Hulu-exclusive holiday specials, marking a new tradition of sorts.

"Happy Hell-o-ween" will be followed up by this year's holiday special, "The Peter Clause."

For more, you can check out our recaps of last year's Halloween and Holiday specials.

Season 25 of Family Guy returns to Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ .