Brian and Stewie Go to Hell in the Trailer for This Year's "Family Guy" Halloween Special
24 seasons of bad behavior has led them here.
The afterlife is under new management in the trailer for this year's Family Guy Halloween special.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has debuted the official trailer for the 2026 Family Guy Halloween special, which showcases just what happens when Brian and Stewie go to Hell.
- In the Halloween special, “Happy Hell-o-ween,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell — not an annoying day, the actual underworld — paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge.
- Succession star Kieran Culkin appears in the special as the voice of the Devil.
- The Family Guy Halloween special will begin streaming Monday, October 5 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- This marks the third year in a row that Family Guy is getting Hulu-exclusive holiday specials, marking a new tradition of sorts.
- "Happy Hell-o-ween" will be followed up by this year's holiday special, "The Peter Clause."
- For more, you can check out our recaps of last year's Halloween and Holiday specials.
- Season 25 of Family Guy returns to Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The long-running animated series is also getting a new spinoff, Stewie, which will follow the toddler in preschool.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu is developing an adaptation of the 1982 spy novel The Parsifal Mosaic, set to star Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson.
- FX celebrated the premiere of American Horror Story: 13 with a star-studded red carpet in New York City.
- Finn and Jake are back! The official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 has arrived.
- Jamie Foxx is returning to stand-up for the latest Hularious comedy special, which the streamer just debuted a new trailer for.
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