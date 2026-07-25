The Tradition Continues: Two "Family Guy" Holiday Specials Coming Exclusively to Hulu Later This Year
This marks the third year in a row that "Family Guy" is getting a pair of holiday specials on Hulu.
In what has become a bit of an annual tradition, attendees at San Diego Comic-Con learned that two new Family Guy holiday specials will arrive exclusively on Hulu later this year.
What’s Happening:
- At the Family Guy San Diego Comic-Con panel, showrunner Rich Appel revealed that their Halloween and Holiday specials are returning exclusively to Hulu this year.
- The first of the two, the Halloween special, will feature a guest appearance from Kieran Culkin as the Devil. In the Halloween special, “Happy Hell-o-ween,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell — not an annoying day, the actual underworld — paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge.
- That will be followed by the Holiday special, “The Peter Clause.” It’s Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s official Santa. Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of Family Guy. Thankfully, he chooses option number two.
- This marks the third year in a row that Family Guy is getting Hulu-exclusive holiday specials, marking a new tradition of sorts.
- For more, you can check out our recaps of last year's Halloween and Holiday specials.
- Season 25 of Family Guy returns to Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The long-running animated series is also getting a new spinoff, Stewie, which will follow the toddler in preschool.
More Disney TV News at SDCC 2026:
- New episodes of Futurama are on the way, as SDCC played host to the reveal of the 14th season trailer alongside a fun table read featuring much of the cast.
- Bob's Burgers is getting festive, as a special holiday short will arrive on Hulu later this year!
- X-Men '97's SDCC panel had it all: Cal Dodd's chaotic Wolverine audition story, Age of Apocalypse's animated series origins, and a surprise clip from Season 3.
- Just a month after the debut of Adventure Time: Side Quests, we've learned that the spinoff series will be returning for a second season.
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