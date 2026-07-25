The Tradition Continues: Two "Family Guy" Holiday Specials Coming Exclusively to Hulu Later This Year

,” Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell — not an annoying day, the actual underworld — paying for 24 seasons’ worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil himself, they end up in charge.

Kieran Culkin as the Devil. In the Halloween special, “

That will be followed by the Holiday special, “

.” It’s Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s official Santa. Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of Family Guy. Thankfully, he chooses option number two.