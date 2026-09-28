Disney+ and Hulu Release Date Set for "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" Documentary

October 9 is gonna be the day.

Following the world premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger, we now know when the new documentary will be arriving on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

After having its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger will be available to stream for all on Disney+ and Hulu as of Friday, October 9 .

. The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025 – their highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.

The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom, and created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Viewers can expect rehearsal footage, backstage moments and onstage access, along with the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 25 years.

The documentary also explores the cultural and emotional impact of Oasis’ music on fans and generations around the world throughout the sold-out global tour.

What's more, Disney+ and Hulu will also host never-before-seen footage – including material from the joint interview with Liam and Noel Gallagher, and full performances of songs “Wonderwall” and “Slide Away.”

“D'You Know What I Mean?” and “Half The World Away” will feature for the first time and be available exclusively to viewers on Disney+ and Hulu.

Our own Arda Öcal had the chance to see the new documentary and shared his takeaways.

What They're Saying:

Angela Jain, Head of Content, Disney+ EMEA: “The great wait is over...as we now bring Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger to as many people as possible through Disney+, and to be doing it with exclusive unseen footage too, is so exciting for fans. The Oasis reunion has been one of our defining cultural moments of recent times. We have seen how the documentary has resonated with audiences around the world as they celebrate the power of Oasis and music through this evocative and moving reunion story.”

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