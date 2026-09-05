Liam and Noel Gallagher Arrive in Venice for World Premiere of "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger"
The musicians are together again!
Just ahead of the theatrical engagement of the Hulu documentary, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher have made their arrival in Venice for the film's world premiere.
What's Happening:
- Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher made their arrival on the Venice Lido for their first-ever appearance at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, supporting the new film, Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger.
- The musicians joined the film's creator/writer Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace for the world premiere screening of the new film at the Palazzo del Cinema.
- This comes ahead of the new movie arriving in theaters as Disney+ presents a special theatrical engagement of the Hulu Original film, Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger.
- The highly anticipated documentary follows the legendary British band, Oasis, charting their triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.
- The film captures the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world, with footage that includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.
- Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the emotional impact of this global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.
- Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is set to open in select IMAX locations and cinemas on September 11, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.
A Bit of Background:
- Oasis is one of the most influential British rock bands of the 1990s and a defining act of the Britpop era. Formed in Manchester, England, in 1991, the band's sound blended classic rock influences—especially The Beatles, The Stone Roses, and T. Rex—with anthemic songwriting and memorable melodies
- The band's core members were Noel and Liam Gallagher, brothers who had a famously turbulent relationship that became as well known as their music, arguably moreso.
- There was public arguments, canceled performances, and eventually the band's breakup all as a result of their feuding.
- That said, their music helped define the Britpop movement, and tracks like "Wonderwall" remain amongst the most recognizable rock songs ever recorded.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com