Filming Wraps on "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story"
The children of famous Disney sidekicks are the focus in this new Descendants spin-off film.
Filming has wrapped on the latest installment in the hugely-popular Descendants franchise, Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story.
What's Happening:
- First announced last month, the Descendants spin-off film Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story will feature the children of some famous Disney sidekicks.
- Less than two months later, filming has wrapped on the new installment, as shared via the official Descendants social media channels.
- Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.
- The young cast of Hidden Heroes will consist of:
- Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of Genie
- Momona Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma
- Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk
- Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather
- Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere
- Rhys Dawkins, Connor Wong and Kyra Wong as The Potts Siblings
- They'll be joined by the adult roles of:
- Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio
- Sherry Cola as Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove
- James Monroe Iglehart as Genie from Aladdin
- Hugo Ateo as Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove
- Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast
- Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Fantasia
- Like all of the movies in the franchise, Hidden Heroes will be a "music-and-dance-fueled" film.
- Jude Weng will direct, while the script was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.
- The recently renamed Disney Kids & Family division is producing.
Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour Kicks Off for 2026:
- Returning for its second year, the Worlds Collide Tour once again features stars and songs from the Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises, this year with the addition of songs from the Camp Rockfranchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3.
- The 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour features the likes of:
- Malachi Barton
- Liamani Segura
- Dara Reneé
- Mekonnen Knife
- Hudson Stone
- Swayam Bhatia
- Kiara Romero
- Alexandro Byrd
- We have a complete rundown of the show's setlist, merchandise and a review of what you can expect.
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