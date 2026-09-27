Photos/Video: Disney Celebrates “Toy Story 5” Streaming on Disney+ With a Day of Family Fun at Los Angeles Equestrian Center

“I Knew It, I Knew You’ were excited to watch “Toy Story 5” again!

In celebration of Toy Story 5 now streaming on Disney+, Disney invited families to a special afternoon packed with activities, treats and plenty of Toy Story fun.

What’s Happening:

Disney celebrated the Disney+ streaming debut of Toy Story 5 with a special afternoon of family-friendly fun at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank.

The event took over The Little White House and Hunt Field, transforming the space with activities inspired by Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the Toy Story gang.

Guests had the chance to learn how to draw some familiar faces during a special session led by a Toy Story 5 lead story artist Charles Choo.

Crafting stations invited attendees to make their own Forky creations and friendship bracelets, as well as plenty of colorful Toy Story photo opportunities were set up throughout the event for families to enjoy.

At an event celebrating #ToyStory5 on #DisneyPlus, parents were encouraged to pass along a message to their kids. pic.twitter.com/eI3Hlu7gvd — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) September 26, 2026

Guests could saddle up for pony rides around the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

Custom name art, which is a staple souvenir at the Disneyland Resort, was also available as a part of the fun.

PC gaming stations gave attendees the chance to try the Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue experience in Fortnite.

The celebration brought together drawing, crafting, gaming and outdoor activities for an afternoon inspired by Toy Story 5 and its arrival on Disney+.

Check out Toy Story 5 on Disney+, now streaming!

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