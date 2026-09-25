Set Sail as Yacht Rock Week Takes Over "Dancing with the Stars"

The 13 remaining couples will dance to some of the most iconic yacht rock hits.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new season of Dancing with the Stars is underway, and for the third week, the show will celebrate everybody’s favorite made-up genre of music from the late 70s and early 80s: Yacht Rock!

What's Happening:

  • Set sail for a night of yacht rock classics as the 13 remaining couples rock the boat with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era.
  • Iconic songs from the genre will set the tone, such as Toto's "Hold the Line" and "Africa," Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" and "What a Fool Belives" by The Doobie Brothers.
  • The night will also feature additional pro and troupe performances to “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins, “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille and “Baby Come Back” by Player.
  • Yacht Rock Night on Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 29 at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.
  • Other themed nights planned for this season include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, Grammy Night, and more.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

  • Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto
  • Taylor Hanson and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers
  • Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Guillermo Rodriguez and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes
  • Jackson Olson and partner Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey & Phil Collins
  • Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., featuring Bill Withers
  • Tyler Cameron and partner Sharna Burgess will perform a Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans
  • Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac
  • Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson
  • Ciara Miller and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross
  • Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa to “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Africa” by Toto

More ABC News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now