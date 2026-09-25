Set Sail as Yacht Rock Week Takes Over "Dancing with the Stars"
The 13 remaining couples will dance to some of the most iconic yacht rock hits.
A new season of Dancing with the Stars is underway, and for the third week, the show will celebrate everybody’s favorite made-up genre of music from the late 70s and early 80s: Yacht Rock!
What's Happening:
- Set sail for a night of yacht rock classics as the 13 remaining couples rock the boat with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era.
- Iconic songs from the genre will set the tone, such as Toto's "Hold the Line" and "Africa," Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" and "What a Fool Belives" by The Doobie Brothers.
- The night will also feature additional pro and troupe performances to “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins, “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille and “Baby Come Back” by Player.
- Yacht Rock Night on Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 29 at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.
- Other themed nights planned for this season include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, Grammy Night, and more.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
- Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto
- Taylor Hanson and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers
- Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Guillermo Rodriguez and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes
- Jackson Olson and partner Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey & Phil Collins
- Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., featuring Bill Withers
- Tyler Cameron and partner Sharna Burgess will perform a Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans
- Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac
- Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson
- Ciara Miller and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross
- Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa to “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Africa” by Toto
More ABC News:
- We now have official confirmation of who will be returning to judge and host American Idol for the competition series' landmark 25th season.
- Tamera Mowry-Housley is set to guest star in the upcoming second season of ABC's Scrubs reboot.
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