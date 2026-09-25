Set Sail as Yacht Rock Week Takes Over "Dancing with the Stars"

The 13 remaining couples will dance to some of the most iconic yacht rock hits.

A new season of Dancing with the Stars is underway, and for the third week, the show will celebrate everybody’s favorite made-up genre of music from the late 70s and early 80s: Yacht Rock!

What's Happening:

Set sail for a night of yacht rock classics as the 13 remaining couples rock the boat with performances set to smooth grooves, soft-rock classics and iconic hits that defined the yacht rock era.

Iconic songs from the genre will set the tone, such as Toto's "Hold the Line" and "Africa," Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" and "What a Fool Belives" by The Doobie Brothers.

The night will also feature additional pro and troupe performances to “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins, “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille and “Baby Come Back” by Player.

Yacht Rock Night on Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 29 at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.

Other themed nights planned for this season include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, Grammy Night, and more.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto

Taylor Hanson and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers

Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Guillermo Rodriguez and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes

Jackson Olson and partner Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey & Phil Collins

Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., featuring Bill Withers

Tyler Cameron and partner Sharna Burgess will perform a Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans

Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson

Ciara Miller and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross

Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa to “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Africa” by Toto

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