"20/20" Returns with Chilling Salem Strangler Murder Mystery in Season Premiere

Deborah Roberts investigates the decades-old murder of college student Claire Gravel and the attack that helped crack the cold case.
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20/20 is back for a brand-new season of true crime with a look at the murder of college student Claire Gravel.

What's Happening:

  • The season premiere of ABC's 20/20, titled The Salem Strangler, sees co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigate the murder of college student Claire Gravel, who was found strangled alongside a road just six miles from her apartment in Salem, Massachusetts.
  • Despite new evidence emerging over the years, Gravel’s murder remained unsolved until a 2007 attack on a woman in a nearby town bore striking similarities to the case.
  • As investigators focused on a suspect in the later attack, the development provided a new lead in Gravel’s long-cold murder investigation.
  • Roberts speaks with Gravel’s family, the survivor of the 2007 attack and law enforcement officials involved in ultimately solving the case.
  • 20/20: The Salem Strangler airs Friday, September 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, before streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

  • True crime junkies can learn even more about the story with 20/20: The After Show, the program’s companion podcast, offering an exclusive, inside look at the lucky breaks and strange-but-true moments in each 20/20 episode, plus interviews with those featured on-air and those involved in reporting and producing the show.
  • The season two premiere podcast episode will be available beginning Monday, September 28 wherever you listen to podcasts, with a video version available on YouTube.

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