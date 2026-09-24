"20/20" Returns with Chilling Salem Strangler Murder Mystery in Season Premiere
Deborah Roberts investigates the decades-old murder of college student Claire Gravel and the attack that helped crack the cold case.
20/20 is back for a brand-new season of true crime with a look at the murder of college student Claire Gravel.
What's Happening:
- The season premiere of ABC's 20/20, titled The Salem Strangler, sees co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigate the murder of college student Claire Gravel, who was found strangled alongside a road just six miles from her apartment in Salem, Massachusetts.
- Despite new evidence emerging over the years, Gravel’s murder remained unsolved until a 2007 attack on a woman in a nearby town bore striking similarities to the case.
- As investigators focused on a suspect in the later attack, the development provided a new lead in Gravel’s long-cold murder investigation.
- Roberts speaks with Gravel’s family, the survivor of the 2007 attack and law enforcement officials involved in ultimately solving the case.
- 20/20: The Salem Strangler airs Friday, September 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, before streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- True crime junkies can learn even more about the story with 20/20: The After Show, the program’s companion podcast, offering an exclusive, inside look at the lucky breaks and strange-but-true moments in each 20/20 episode, plus interviews with those featured on-air and those involved in reporting and producing the show.
- The season two premiere podcast episode will be available beginning Monday, September 28 wherever you listen to podcasts, with a video version available on YouTube.
More Disney TV News:
- Ryan Murphy just casually dropped news that is sure to delight Gleeks: he's just finished writing a script for a possible Glee revival.
- ABC is heading beneath the surface for a new crime drama set in New Orleans from Jack Ryan showrunner Steven Kane.
- The Wonderful World of Disney is kicking off October with two very different films from Disney's history airing on ABC in the form of Cruella and The Sixth Sense.
- Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby have been revealed as guest stars for the second season of Hulu's The Testaments.
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