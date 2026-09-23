"Cruella" and "The Sixth Sense" Coming to ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" in October

The Wonderful World of Disney is kicking off October with two very different films from Disney's history airing on ABC in the form of Cruella and The Sixth Sense.

Oh, What a World:

As we move into October and the center of spooky season, ABC's Sunday night Wonderful World of Disney movie presentations are diving into a classic Disney villain's origin and an acclaimed ghost story.

On Sunday, October 4, Wonderful World of Disney will present Cruella.

The Craig Gillespie directed film, starring Emma Stone, will run from 8:02pm-11:00pm EDT.

Cruella opened in May 2021, making it one of the first major theatrical releases as theaters began to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made $235.5 million worldwide on a $100 budget, which normally would not be seen as great, but it was also one of the small run of film's released simultaneously in theaters and on on Disney+ with Premier Access, making its success level harder to judge.

That being the case, it was encouraging when a sequel was reported to be in the works in August 2021, but five years later, we're still waiting on any momentum on that front.

Cruella was generally well reviewed and went on to win an Academy Award for Jenny Beavan's eye-catching costumes, while also receiving a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Then, on Sunday, October 11, The Wonderful World of Disney will air The Sixth Sense.

The Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment-led movie, known for arguably one of the most famous twist endings in cinema history, airs from 8:33-11:00pm EDT.

The film was a massive surprise breakout hit when it was released in August 1999 by Disney's now-defunct Hollywood Pictures label.

The Sixth Sense made $672.8 million on a $40 million budget, making it the second highest-grossing film of 1999, after only Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

The Sixth Sense's success would make M. Night Shyamalan a big name director, with the film also going on to receive six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, while Shyamalan received nominations for both Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.