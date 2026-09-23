ABC Takes the Plunge with New Crime Drama "Dive" from "Jack Ryan" Showrunner Steven Kane

The New Orleans-set drama follows an elite team of police divers investigating crimes beneath the city’s waterways.

ABC is heading beneath the surface for a new crime drama set in New Orleans from Jack Ryan showrunner Steven Kane.

What's Happening:

ABC is developing a new crime drama titled Dive from Jack Ryan and Halo showrunner Steven Kane, alongside 20th Television and Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions.

Set in New Orleans, Dive will center on an elite team of police divers and investigators tasked with solving crimes connected to the city’s waterways.

The project remains in the early stages of development, with no casting announced at this time.

Kane recently teased the project during a television event in Europe, revealing that he has discussed the possibility of Dive eventually expanding into a larger franchise should the initial series prove successful.

Kane’s television credits include writing for The Closer, NCIS and Without a Trace, as well as co-creating and executive producing TNT’s The Last Ship. More recently, he served as showrunner on Paramount+’s Halo and the fourth and final season of Prime Video’s Jack Ryan.

Kane is also developing an international thriller currently being packaged in Europe, along with a television adaptation of his forthcoming graphic novel.

Kristina Sorenson will executive produce Dive alongside Kane and Seven Bucks Productions. Seven Bucks’ previous television projects include HBO’s Ballers, ABC’s Young Rock and NBC’s The Titan Games.

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