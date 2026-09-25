"American Idol" Judges and Host Officially Announce Return for 25th Season

American Idol fans are getting ready for the popular show's 25th season, set to debut next year on ABC, but up until today we only could have guessed (probably correctly) who might be the judges and host. Thankfully, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood were on hand in Nashville to officially set the record straight on who is returning.

What's happening:

American Idol hosts Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan are officially returning for the ABC reality competition series' 25th season.

Host Ryan Seacrest will also be returning for this season of American Idol.

Bryan and Underwood made the announcement live in person (with a video message from Richie) at an event in Nashville, Tennesee, and you can watch a clip of that reveal in the embedded X post below.

A surprise announcement in Nashville! 🤩 Carrie, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan return for our landmark Season 25! #americanidol pic.twitter.com/02mgLh3k4k — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 25, 2026

American Idol first launched in June of 2002 on FOX. It moved to the Disney-owned ABC Network in 2018, where it still airs today.

The landmark 25th season of American Idol is set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2027.

What they're saying:

Luke Bryan: "I'm so surprised that I've been able to keep this a secret. We're coming back for the 25th season of American Idol!"

"I'm so surprised that I've been able to keep this a secret. We're coming back for the 25th season of American Idol!" Carrie Underwood: "And of course, what would American Idol be without Ryan Seacrest? He will be back as well."

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