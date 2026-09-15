American Idol Moves From Hollywood to Georgia for Season 25

The ABC singing competition is relocating production to the Atlanta area as California continues to lose television productions to states with more competitive incentives.

After more than two decades of auditions, Golden Tickets, Hollywood Week, and some of the biggest moments in reality competition history, American Idol is leaving California and heading east.

What’s Happening:

According to The Wrap, the singing competition series is moving production from Hollywood to the Atlanta area beginning with Season 25, marking a significant change for a show that has long had Hollywood woven into its identity. TheWrap reports that the upcoming season is expected to premiere in January 2027, with production relocating to Georgia.

The move comes as California continues to face competition from other states and regions offering more attractive production incentives and lower costs. American Idol joins a growing list of productions that have moved some or all of their filming away from California, with several unscripted series including The Floor, Beat Shazam, and Name That Tune even taking production outside the United States.

For American Idol, however, the relocation represents more than simply a change in filming location. Hollywood has been an important part of the show's identity since its debut, particularly during the early audition process. Contestants who impressed the judges were famously handed physical Golden Tickets, sending them on to Hollywood Week and bringing them one step closer to competing for the American Idol title.

With production now based in the Atlanta area, that long-standing tradition could look very different. The show's connection to Hollywood has been a recurring part of its storytelling, and moving production to Georgia means the series will have to establish a new visual and narrative identity around its audition and competition stages.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Sony Pictures Television-backed 19 Entertainment. According to TheWrap, the production company has been in discussions with a studio in the Atlanta area, although a deal had not yet been finalized at the time of the report.

Georgia has become a major production destination over the past several years, particularly in and around Atlanta. The state has attracted productions ranging from major Marvel projects to unscripted television, helping establish Georgia as one of the leading production hubs in the country outside of Los Angeles and New York.

Marvel Studios productions including Captain America: Brave New World and WandaVision have filmed in Georgia, while unscripted productions such as Fox's The 1% Club have also utilized the state.

One major factor behind Georgia's appeal is its production incentive program. The state offers an incentive of up to 30% for qualifying unscripted and reality television productions that spend up to $500,000 in Georgia.

California has also expanded its own tax credit program to include unscripted productions for the first time, but its incentives are more narrowly targeted toward large-scale competition programs with a minimum budget of $1 million.

According to the report, American Idol Season 25 did not qualify for California's expanded tax incentives, further contributing to the decision to look elsewhere for production.

The series had already hinted at a willingness to move away from its traditional Hollywood setting during Season 24. Last season, American Idol relocated its usual Hollywood Week to Nashville, Tennessee, giving viewers a preview of what the competition could look like outside of its longtime California home.

Season 24 featured Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood on the judging panel, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host. The four are expected to return for Season 25, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

While the judges, host, contestants, and familiar Golden Ticket tradition will remain central to the series, the move to Georgia will undoubtedly give Season 25 a different feel. For a show that has spent years presenting Hollywood as the ultimate destination for aspiring singers, American Idol is now beginning a new chapter far from the city that helped define it.

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