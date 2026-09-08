"The Pitt" Star Alexandra Metz Joins Season 5 of ABC's "Will Trent"

Metz will be a series regular in the upcoming fifth season of the hit ABC show.
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Alexandra Metz, star of the hit HBO series The Pitt, has joined the fifth season of Will Trent.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Alexandra Metz, who plays Dr. Yolanda Garcia in The Pitt, has joined the cast of ABC's Will Trent in series regular role.
  • Metz will be playing Birdie Palmer, the newly appointed Deputy Director of the GBI – confident, ambitious, and razor-sharp, but deeply guarded by a life-altering event from her past. Birdie is taking over the role following the death of Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) in Season 4.
  • Aside from The Pitt, other credits for Metz include Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Gossip Girl and How to Get Away with Murder.
  • The series stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
  • Alongside Rodriguez, the series stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Kevin Daniels, and Sonja Sohn.
  • Season 5 of Will Trent is expected to debut for ABC's midseason in 2027.
  • Meanwhile, you can catch up on the series so-far with Alex's recaps of every single episode.

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