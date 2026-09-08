"The Pitt" Star Alexandra Metz Joins Season 5 of ABC's "Will Trent"

Metz will be a series regular in the upcoming fifth season of the hit ABC show.

Alexandra Metz, star of the hit HBO series The Pitt, has joined the fifth season of Will Trent.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Alexandra Metz, who plays Dr. Yolanda Garcia in The Pitt, has joined the cast of ABC's Will Trent in series regular role.

Metz will be playing Birdie Palmer, the newly appointed Deputy Director of the GBI – confident, ambitious, and razor-sharp, but deeply guarded by a life-altering event from her past. Birdie is taking over the role following the death of Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) in Season 4.

Aside from The Pitt, other credits for Metz include Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Gossip Girl and How to Get Away with Murder.

The series stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Alongside Rodriguez, the series stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Kevin Daniels, and Sonja Sohn.

Season 5 of Will Trent is expected to debut for ABC's midseason in 2027.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on the series so-far with Alex's recaps of every single episode.

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