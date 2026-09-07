"Inside Out 2" Gets Network Television Premiere on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney"

One of the most successful animated films of all-time is making its way to network television.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 will hold its network television debut on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney later this month.

What's Happening:

After a summer of 90s and early 2000s classics, The Wonderful World of Disney is getting modern with the network television premiere of 2024's Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 is a coming-of-age comedy that takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are unsure how to feel when those new Emotions—Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Adebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser)—arrive.

The film was a major success at the box office and went on to break even more records when being added to Disney+.

Inside Out 2 will air Sunday, September 27 from 9:02-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC – or you can stream it anytime on Disney+.

from 9:02-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC – or you can stream it anytime on Disney+. Before that, Disney fans can enjoy a screening of the 1998 live-action classic The Parent Trap on Sunday, September 13.

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