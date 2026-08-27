Head Back to 1998 When "The Wonderful World of Disney" Airs "The Parent Trap" Next Month
Let's get together...and watch the broadcast!
The Wonderful World of Disney is ready to bring back a 90s classic to the network, as The Parent Trap hits ABC once again next month.
What's Happening:
- The landmark ABC programming block, The Wonderful World of Disney, is ready to bring a classic back to the airwaves when they broadcast the 1998 version of The Parent Trap on the network next month.
- Set to air on Sunday, September 13, fans will be able to revisit the favorite, which was Lindsay Lohan's breakout film role.
- Directed by Nancy Myers, the movie is a remake of the 1961 Disney classic starring Hayley Mills, based on a German children's novel, Lisa & Lottie.
- The 1998 classic follows 11 year-old identical twins, Annie James and Hallie Parker, who are separated shortly after their birth when their parents divorced. Annie lives in London with her mother, Elizabeth James, and Hallie lives in California with her father, Nick Parker, in Napa Valley.
- Neither girl knows the other exists, until one day they meet at a summer Camp before realizing that they are identical twins. They inevitably hatch a plan to switch identities after camp so that each can meet the other parent they have never known, eventually deciding that they want to get their parents back together.
- You can rewatch the favorite as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC, on Sunday, September 13 at 8:00 PM.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com