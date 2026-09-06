Special Edition of "20/20" Examines the Attention Grabbing Trial of Lindsay Clancy

The latest special edition of "20/20" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

An all-new special edition of 20/20 focusing on a trial that has grabbed the attention of the nation is now available to stream.

What's Happening:

Following its linear debut on Friday, September 4, a new edition of ABC's 20/20 focusing on the twists and turns in the case against Lindsay Clancy is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

For those unaware, Lindsay Clancy is a mother from Massachusetts who has been accused of murdering her three young children. On Friday, the judge in her case declared a mistrial, while Clancy's defense filed for an emergency stay.

Building off that news, 20/20 reports on the case that shocked the nation, from the tragic sequence of events leading up to the killings to the competing arguments over mental illness, intent and criminal accountability.

Prosecutors argue that Clancy is a calculated killer, while the defense contends her actions were the result of severe postpartum psychosis. The two sides have presented sharply contrasting accounts of what happened and why, fueling a heated national debate about postpartum mental illness and its effect on her judgment and behavior.

In this edition of 20/20, you'll hear conflicting expert testimony over whether Clancy fully understood the consequences of her actions.

The Trial of Lindsay Clancy – Special Edition of 20/20 is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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