Special Edition of "20/20" Examines the Attention Grabbing Trial of Lindsay Clancy
The latest special edition of "20/20" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
An all-new special edition of 20/20 focusing on a trial that has grabbed the attention of the nation is now available to stream.
What's Happening:
- Following its linear debut on Friday, September 4, a new edition of ABC's 20/20 focusing on the twists and turns in the case against Lindsay Clancy is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
- For those unaware, Lindsay Clancy is a mother from Massachusetts who has been accused of murdering her three young children. On Friday, the judge in her case declared a mistrial, while Clancy's defense filed for an emergency stay.
- Building off that news, 20/20 reports on the case that shocked the nation, from the tragic sequence of events leading up to the killings to the competing arguments over mental illness, intent and criminal accountability.
- Prosecutors argue that Clancy is a calculated killer, while the defense contends her actions were the result of severe postpartum psychosis. The two sides have presented sharply contrasting accounts of what happened and why, fueling a heated national debate about postpartum mental illness and its effect on her judgment and behavior.
- In this edition of 20/20, you'll hear conflicting expert testimony over whether Clancy fully understood the consequences of her actions.
- The Trial of Lindsay Clancy – Special Edition of 20/20 is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
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