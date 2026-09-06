"The Muppet Show" Wins Big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The first of three nights of the Emmy Awards took place last night, and 50 years after it debuted, The Muppet Show was one of the evening's big winners. The recent Disney+ special took home four big awards, but it wasn't the only winner from under the Disney umbrella.

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The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on the evening of September 5, and it was a good night for all things Disney, as the company took home seven awards.

More than half of those awards were won by The Muppet Show, the Disney+ special that brought back the classic TV show with special guest host Sabrina Carpenter.

The Muppet Show won: Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special Denise Pizzini, Production Designer Chet Maxwell, Art Director Robert Aguirre, Art Director Bethany Barton, Set Decorator Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special Albertina Rizzo, Written By Gabe Liedman, Written By Nedaa Sweiss, Written By Kelly Younger, Written By Andrew Williams, Written By Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming Kelly Lyon, Ace, Editor Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) David Lightbody, Executive Producer Leigh Slaughter, Executive Producer Michael Steinbach, Executive Producer Seth Rogen, Executive Producer Evan Goldberg, Executive Producer James Weaver, Executive Producer Alex Mcatee, Executive Producer Matt Vogel, Executive Producer Eric Jacobson, Executive Producer Albertina Rizzo, Executive Producer Alex Timbers, Executive Producer Sabrina Carpenter, Executive Producer/Performer Ryan Janata, Co-Executive Producer Dani Iglesias, Producer

And somehow a full season order of The Muppet Show still hasn't happened.

The Muppet Show wasn't the only winner on the night. Disney's various other entities took home three other awards, including: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program Welcome To Wrexham "Do a Wrexham" (FX/Hulu) Mark Jensen, Cas, Re-Recording Mixer Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program Ocean With David Attenborough (National Geographic) George Fry, Sound Editor Roy Noy, Sound Editor Jonathon Cawte, Foley Artist Chris Domaille, Foley Artist Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special Tucci In Italy (National Geographic) Francesco Ficarra, Producer Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host Lottie Birmingham, Executive Producer Amanda Lyon, Executive Producer Ben Jessop, Co-Executive Producer Simon Raikes, Executive Producer Alana Moreno, Senior Producer Yari Lorenzo, Senior Producer Stephanie Stoltzfus, Line Producer Mandy Weller, Line Producer

The Emmys continue for two more nights of awards, this evening, September 6, and then the main event, which will be broadcast September 14 on NBC and Peacock.

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