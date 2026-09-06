Disney Legend Lea Salonga Honored as First Filipina on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Salonga was honored for her important achievements in live theatre.

Disney Legend Lea Salonga was recently honored with a star on the equally legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, September 4th, Disney Legend Lea Salonga was honored as the 2,855th star along Hollywood Blvd’s Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salonga was honored in the live theatre category and is the first Filipina to get a star.

The live-streamed ceremony included words from Ming-Na, Brandy, and Darren Criss.

For Disney fans, Lea Salonga brought two of the biggest Disney Princesses singing voices to life in the 1990s with Jasmine and Mulan.

Beyond Disney, Salonga has brought several major characters to life on stage.

Salonga got her big break in 1989, starring as the original Kim in Miss Saigon.

She opened the show in the West End before moving with the show to Broadway in 1991.

She went on to win Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World awards for her portrayal.

A few years later in 1993, Salonga became the first Asian actress to play Eponine in Les Miserables, and returned to the second French Revolution in 2006 as Fantine.

You can check out the full ceremony below, which starts a 20:20.

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