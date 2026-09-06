Disney Legend Lea Salonga Honored as First Filipina on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Salonga was honored for her important achievements in live theatre.
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Disney Legend Lea Salonga was recently honored with a star on the equally legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, September 4th, Disney Legend Lea Salonga was honored as the 2,855th star along Hollywood Blvd’s Hollywood Walk of Fame. 
  • Salonga was honored in the live theatre category and is the first Filipina to get a star. 
  • The live-streamed ceremony included words from Ming-Na, Brandy, and Darren Criss. 
  • For Disney fans, Lea Salonga brought two of the biggest Disney Princesses singing voices to life in the 1990s with Jasmine and Mulan. 
  • Beyond Disney, Salonga has brought several major characters to life on stage. 
  • Salonga got her big break in 1989, starring as the original Kim in Miss Saigon.
  • She opened the show in the West End before moving with the show to Broadway in 1991.
  • She went on to win Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World awards for her portrayal. 
  • A few years later in 1993, Salonga became the first Asian actress to play Eponine in Les Miserables, and returned to the second French Revolution in 2006 as Fantine. 
  • You can check out the full ceremony below, which starts a 20:20.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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