"Abbott Elementary" Gets a "Schoolhouse Rock" Makeover in Fun New Trailer for Season 7

No such thing as too cool for school(house)
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A fun new trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Abbott Elementary reimagines our characters in the style of the iconic series Schoolhouse Rock.

What's Happening:

  • In just about a month, Abbott Elementary will be returning for its seventh season on ABC – and it appears seven truly is the magic number.
  • A new trailer for the show's return sees the cast of characters transformed into the style of Schoolhouse Rock, an educational series of shorts from the 1970s.
  • Here, it's Abbott House Rock, as the cast sings about how they're underfunded, before trying to figure out why they're actually all animated.
  • While they may only have $7, that is the magic number, as a spoof of "Three is a Magic Number" heralds the show's return for its seventh season.
  • Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, October 7 to ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu.
  • Meanwhile, you can watch shorts from the original Schoolhouse Rock series streaming on Disney+.

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