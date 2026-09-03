"Abbott Elementary" Gets a "Schoolhouse Rock" Makeover in Fun New Trailer for Season 7

No such thing as too cool for school(house)

A fun new trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Abbott Elementary reimagines our characters in the style of the iconic series Schoolhouse Rock.

What's Happening:

In just about a month, Abbott Elementary will be returning for its seventh season on ABC – and it appears seven truly is the magic number.

A new trailer for the show's return sees the cast of characters transformed into the style of Schoolhouse Rock, an educational series of shorts from the 1970s.

Here, it's Abbott House Rock, as the cast sings about how they're underfunded, before trying to figure out why they're actually all animated.

While they may only have $7, that is the magic number, as a spoof of "Three is a Magic Number" heralds the show's return for its seventh season.

Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, October 7 to ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Meanwhile, you can watch shorts from the original Schoolhouse Rock series streaming on Disney+.

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