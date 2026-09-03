"Abbott Elementary" Gets a "Schoolhouse Rock" Makeover in Fun New Trailer for Season 7
No such thing as too cool for school(house)
A fun new trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Abbott Elementary reimagines our characters in the style of the iconic series Schoolhouse Rock.
What's Happening:
- In just about a month, Abbott Elementary will be returning for its seventh season on ABC – and it appears seven truly is the magic number.
- A new trailer for the show's return sees the cast of characters transformed into the style of Schoolhouse Rock, an educational series of shorts from the 1970s.
- Here, it's Abbott House Rock, as the cast sings about how they're underfunded, before trying to figure out why they're actually all animated.
- While they may only have $7, that is the magic number, as a spoof of "Three is a Magic Number" heralds the show's return for its seventh season.
- Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, October 7 to ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Meanwhile, you can watch shorts from the original Schoolhouse Rock series streaming on Disney+.
More Disney TV News:
- Haley Wong has joined Season 2 of The Testaments, while Charlie Carrick has been upped to series regular.
- At long last, we finally have the full cast for the upcoming season of ABC's hit series, Dancing with the Stars.
- Get your fangs out, as Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is set to make its debut in just about a month on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Get out your Operation kit! Scrubs is coming back to ABC later this month and a playful new teaser has just dropped.
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