"Limited Time Offer" Competition Series Coming To ABC
The new series will result in new menu items being made available to the public.
The newest reality TV competition show coming to ABC should be of interest to lovers of viral food trends.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC has greenlit a new reality competition series from production company VaynerWatt
- The series, called Limited Time Offer, will see companies in fast food, casual dining, and packaged goods
- Each week, a winning product will be chosen, and that product will be available to the public the day after the episode airs.
- The show is said to be inspired by viral food trends, with Jimmy John’s picklewich given as a specific example.
- The series is expected to have two full-time judges, with different guest judges appearing in each episode.
More ABC News:
- On the scripted TV side, ABC is developing a new legal series, Con Law.
- ABC is currently embroiled in a legal fight with the FCC over its broadcast licenses.
- Don't miss the '90s classic The Parent Trap on The Wonderful World of Disney later this month.