"Limited Time Offer" Competition Series Coming To ABC

The new series will result in new menu items being made available to the public.
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The newest reality TV competition show coming to ABC should be of interest to lovers of viral food trends.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that ABC has greenlit a new reality competition series from production company VaynerWatt
  • The series, called Limited Time Offer, will see companies in fast food, casual dining, and packaged goods 
  • Each week, a winning product will be chosen, and that product will be available to the public the day after the episode airs.
  • The show is said to be inspired by viral food trends, with Jimmy John’s picklewich given as a specific example.
  • The series is expected to have two full-time judges, with different guest judges appearing in each episode.

More ABC News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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