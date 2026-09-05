ABC News Brings a Horror Film-Inspired Murder Case to Disney+ and Hulu with Special Video Podcast
The video podcast is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu.
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast is set to gives viewers an unprecedented deep dive into the horror-film inspired killing of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu have announced the first original news video podcast, The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Based on the Hulu documentary, the six-part series - with new, never-before-seen material and hosted by the producers of the original documentary, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy - takes viewers deeper into the slaying of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart by killers influenced by a horror film.
- Following the exclusive video podcast premiere on Disney+ and Hulu, the series will debut across podcast platforms and the 20/20 True Crime+ Apple Podcasts subscription.
- You can check out some of the story in the trailer below.
- With exclusive access and interviews, Pat and Conor trace the murder, investigation and aftermath through the voices of the teenagers involved; their parents, high school friends and teachers; investigators; attorneys; psychologists; and a local reporter.
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast joins the slate of video podcasts available on Disney+ and Hulu from ABC News, including The View: Behind the Table and 20/20: The After Show.
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
A Bit of Background:
- In September 2006, 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart went to her aunt’s house to dog-sit, and soon after arriving, she saw the lights flicker and heard strange noises.
- When her family returned, they found Cassie brutally stabbed to death.
- Police narrowed in on a set of unlikely suspects and a shocking video tape that breaks the case wide open.
- Initially, investigators didn't know who had killed Cassie. Her body was discovered on September 24, 2006, after the owners of the house returned.
- Investigators quickly focused on the two suspects because they had been among the last people known to have been with Cassie.
- Their behavior after the killing also raised suspicion.
- During interviews, investigators obtained conflicting accounts, and eventually evidence from the videotapes helped establish what had happened.
- All of this will likely be explained, and more, in the special podcast.
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