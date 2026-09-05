ABC News Brings a Horror Film-Inspired Murder Case to Disney+ and Hulu with Special Video Podcast

The video podcast is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu.
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The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast is set to gives viewers an unprecedented deep dive into the horror-film inspired killing of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

What's Happening:

  • ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu have announced the first original news video podcast, The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.
  • Based on the Hulu documentary, the six-part series - with new, never-before-seen material and hosted by the producers of the original documentary, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy - takes viewers deeper into the slaying of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart by killers influenced by a horror film.
  • Following the exclusive video podcast premiere on Disney+ and Hulu, the series will debut across podcast platforms and the 20/20 True Crime+ Apple Podcasts subscription.
  • You can check out some of the story in the trailer below.

  • With exclusive access and interviews, Pat and Conor trace the murder, investigation and aftermath through the voices of the teenagers involved; their parents, high school friends and teachers; investigators; attorneys; psychologists; and a local reporter.
  • The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast joins the slate of video podcasts available on Disney+ and Hulu from ABC News, including The View: Behind the Table and 20/20: The After Show.
  • The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

A Bit of Background:

  • In September 2006, 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart went to her aunt’s house to dog-sit, and soon after arriving, she saw the lights flicker and heard strange noises.
  • When her family returned, they found Cassie brutally stabbed to death.
  • Police narrowed in on a set of unlikely suspects and a shocking video tape that breaks the case wide open.
  • Initially, investigators didn't know who had killed Cassie. Her body was discovered on September 24, 2006, after the owners of the house returned.
  • Investigators quickly focused on the two suspects because they had been among the last people known to have been with Cassie.
  • Their behavior after the killing also raised suspicion.
  • During interviews, investigators obtained conflicting accounts, and eventually evidence from the videotapes helped establish what had happened.
  • All of this will likely be explained, and more, in the special podcast.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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