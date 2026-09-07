Third Time's the Charm: Lainey Wilson Returns to Host "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" on ABC

Wilson joined ESPN's College GameDay live from Louisiana State University to reveal the news.

Country music star Lainey Wilson is returning to host this year’s CMA Awards on ABC, which marks the 60th edition of the popular ceremony.

What’s Happening:

12-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson is returning to host The 60th Annual CMA Awards, marking her third year in a row hosting the show and her second time solo.

The announcement was made during ESPN's College GameDay, timed to the show’s own milestone 500th show on the road from Louisiana State University in Wilson’s home state.

Wilson will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards celebrate 60 years of shining a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments.

Nominees for “Country Music’s Biggest Night" will be revealed on Thursday, September 10, first on ABC’s Good Morning America, then via livestream on CMA’s official YouTube channel.

Broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The 60th Annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 18th at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu. Tickets for this year’s ceremony will go on sale on Friday, September 18.

What They're Saying:

Lainey Wilson: “I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary. I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

About the CMA Awards:

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas.

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