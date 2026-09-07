Night Two of 78th Emmys Sees Wins in Acting, Technical, and Creative Categories
Plus, a posthumous award for a role in FX's The Bear
The second night of the 78th Emmy Awards arrived last night, dishing out more awards in creative, technical, and acting categories.
What's Happening:
- After a number of wins in the first (of three!) Emmy award nights last night, the second night of the 78th Emmy Awards continued on September 6 with a number of wins for the Walt Disney Company.
- Last night also revealed a number of acting awards that won't be featured in the televised Emmy awards next week, including those for guest actors and guest actress.
- The second night also featured large amount of the creative arts Emmys, which also included a number of juried awards for animation.
- Rob Reiner also won a posthumous Emmy for his role in FX's The Bear.
- Combined across both nights thus far, Apple's Widow's Bay is the big winner with 8 Emmys so far, along with MGM/Prime's Spider-Noir (with its own Disney connections, though from a different studio) with 5.
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny clocks in with 7 Emmys so far, and DTF St. Louis and The Traitors each checking in with 6.
- For Disney proper, the most Emmys thus far go to The Muppet Show with 4.
- The 78th Emmy Awards are being held over three nights this year, with last night being the second night of the three. The next ceremony will be held on September 14, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, and will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock.
- Take a look at the winners from last night's awards from the Walt Disney Company below.
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
COURTNEY BRIGHT, CSA, Casting by
NICOLE DANIELS, CSA, Casting by
JENNIFER BROOKS, CSA, Associate Casting Director
FX
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
SHAILENE WOODLEY as Annie
Paradise
"Graceland"
Hulu
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
TAKASHI OKAZAKI, Character Designer
"The Duel: Payback"
UZOMA DUNKWU, Character Design
Eyes Of Wakanda
"Into the Lion’s Den"
DISNEY+
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
ROB REINER as Albert
The Bear
"Tonnato"
FX/HULU
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