ABC News Refreshes "Good Morning America" Weekend Lineup With Rachel Scott and Rhiannon Ally

Rachel Scott will co-anchor Saturdays with Whit Johnson, while Rhiannon Ally joins Gio Benitez on Sundays beginning September 12.

ABC News is reshaping its weekend morning lineup, bringing two familiar faces into new anchor roles on Good Morning America while adding a new meteorologist to the team.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, Rachel Scott and Rhiannon Ally will join the weekend editions of Good Morning America beginning this month, giving ABC News a refreshed lineup for its Saturday and Sunday broadcasts. Leslie Lopez will also take on a new role as the program’s weekend meteorologist.

Scott will make her debut as Saturday co-anchor on September 12, joining Whit Johnson. Ally will take over as Sunday co-anchor alongside Gio Benitez. Lopez will work across both weekend teams as meteorologist.

“We know weekend mornings are precious to our audience, and we could not be more excited to have Whit, Rachel, Gio and Rhiannon as our new weekend team, along with Leslie, to help our viewers make the most of their Saturdays and Sundays,” Simone Swink, senior executive producer of ABC News’ broader Good Morning America franchise, said.

The new weekend lineup will also appear on weekday editions of Good Morning America, giving viewers more chances to see the anchors throughout the week.

For Scott, the new assignment adds a prominent on-air role while she continues her work as ABC News’ senior political correspondent. Scott joined ABC News in 2016 as a production associate and has since risen through the organization, becoming an important part of the network’s political coverage.

Based in Washington, D.C., Scott will continue reporting on the White House, Capitol Hill, and other major political stories while traveling to New York to co-anchor Saturday editions of Good Morning America. Her mix of political reporting and morning-show experience will let her bring both breaking news and broader political coverage to the weekend broadcast.

Ally joined ABC News in 2021 after building her career at local stations across the country. Most recently, she served as co-anchor of World News Now and Good Morning America First Look, making her move to the Sunday edition of GMA a natural progression within ABC News.

Before joining the network, Ally worked at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri, WFOR in Miami, and WCBS in New York. Her experience with overnight and early-morning news programming has also made her a familiar presence for viewers who start their days early.

Meanwhile, Lopez will bring her weather expertise to the weekend edition after joining ABC News in April. She previously worked at Los Angeles ABC-owned station KABC, where she delivered weekday forecasts during the station’s early-morning newscasts at 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The weekend team’s responsibilities will extend beyond the traditional broadcast. Scott, Ally, Johnson and Benitez will also rotate as anchors of ABC News Live Weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on weekends.

The streaming program is available through ABC News’ digital platforms, including the ABC News streaming channel on Disney+, Hulu and the ABC News app, further expanding the reach of the weekend team across ABC News’ television and streaming offerings.

The lineup changes come as ABC News continues to build out its morning and streaming news presence, with its anchors increasingly appearing across multiple platforms and programs. For viewers, the refreshed Good Morning America weekend team promises a mix of breaking news, politics, weather, entertainment and the lighter features traditionally associated with the franchise.

With Scott taking over Saturdays, Ally anchoring Sundays, Lopez handling weekend weather and Johnson and Benitez continuing in their respective pairings, ABC News is putting a fresh face on its weekend mornings while maintaining familiar voices for its audience.

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