"American Idol" Returns for Milestone Season 25, Announces Audition Dates

Are you the next American Idol?

American Idol is gearing up for its milestone 25th season, with ABC announcing audition dates for its nationwide "Idol Across America" search.

What’s Happening:

American Idol will return to ABC for its milestone 25th season, with episodes streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and live episodes also streaming on Disney+ once the live shows begin.

"Idol Across America" auditions begin August 25, launching a nationwide virtual search for the next superstar across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Audition dates include: Aug. 26: Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia Aug. 27: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania Aug. 31: South Open Call Sept. 1: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin Sept. 2: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington Sept. 8: Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas Sept. 9: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming Sept. 11: Nationwide Open Call Sept. 14: East Coast Open Call Sept. 16: Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina Sept. 18: Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont Sept. 21: West and Midwest Open Call Sept. 23: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi Sept. 25: Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, Massachusetts Sept. 28: Nationwide Open Call

Aspiring contestants can audition virtually from anywhere in the U.S. regardless of their home state, with video auditions also available for those unable to attend their scheduled date. Auditions are open worldwide for eligible applicants.

Contestants must be at least 15 years old by February 15, 2027, to audition.

Season 24 delivered the show's biggest premiere audience in four years, while its finale became 2026's most-social primetime reality episode, generating 3.2 million social interactions.

Details on the Season 25 host and judges will be announced at a later date.

While you’re waiting, check out our report of Season 24’s Disney Night!

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