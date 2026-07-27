ABC Reveals Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for "Scrubs," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Dancing with the Stars," and More

The network's fall lineup includes returning favorites, major franchise premieres, live sports, and the broadcast debut of "Inside Out 2."

ABC is getting ready to kick off the 2026-2027 television season with a schedule packed with returning fan favorites, major franchise premieres, and live sports. From the return of Dancing with the Stars and Scrubs to 9-1-1: Nashville, the network has officially revealed when viewers can tune in this fall.

What’s Happening:

The announcement follows another strong year for ABC, which led all broadcast networks by delivering 10 of the Top 20 programs among Adults 18-49 during the 2025-2026 season. The network also earned the most Emmy Award nominations among broadcast networks for the second consecutive year, setting the stage for an ambitious fall lineup.

The season officially begins on Saturday, August 29, with college football as Alabama A&M takes on Howard. Sports remain a cornerstone of ABC's schedule this fall, with Monday Night Football returning on September 14 when the Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's double the reason to celebrate the new #DWTS season 🪩 Get ready for a TWO-NIGHT premiere starting Tuesday, September 15, LIVE on ABC & Disney+! Next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/oQmoOhZc5b — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) July 27, 2026

Reality television takes center stage beginning Tuesday, September 15, as Dancing with the Stars launches its 34th season with a special two-night premiere event. The long-running competition series is coming off one of its biggest seasons yet, earning its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program in a decade after receiving more than half a billion fan votes. Following the premiere, sophomore drama R.J. Decker returns at 10 p.m.

The second night of the Dancing with the Stars premiere event will air Wednesday, September 16, giving fans another evening of ballroom competition before the regular schedule begins.

ABC's Friday lineup returns on September 25 with 20/20, anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, continuing its run as the network's top-rated newsmagazine.

Family programming returns on Sunday, September 27, beginning with a two-episode premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos. Immediately afterward, The Wonderful World of Disney returns by bringing the network television premiere of Disney and Pixar's blockbuster Inside Out 2 to audiences for the first time.

STOP! We have a special announcement for you. You can watch the two-episode premiere of #Scrubs September 30 on ABC. Stream on Hulu on Disney+!



Brought to you by Donald Faison & company! pic.twitter.com/CHemLJDrYr — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) July 27, 2026

Comedy fans won't have to wait much longer as the highly anticipated revival of Scrubs officially premieres on Wednesday, September 30, with a two-episode debut. Following the return of J.D., Turk, Elliot, and a new generation of doctors, Shark Tank launches its latest season with a two-episode premiere of its own.

On October 2, Ryan Seacrest officially begins his run as host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside longtime co-host Vanna White.

Wednesday nights continue evolving on October 7 when Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary joins the lineup at 8:30 p.m. The series will lead into Who Wants To Be A Millionaire before Shark Tank settles into its regular 10 p.m. time slot.

One of the biggest nights of the season arrives on Thursday, October 15, when ABC reunites the 9-1-1 franchise. The evening begins with 9-1-1 at 8 p.m., followed by 9-1-1: Nashville at 9 p.m., before Grey's Anatomy returns to close out the night at 10 p.m.

Several high-profile scripted series will remain on the bench until midseason. ABC confirmed that new seasons of The Bachelor, High Potential, The Rookie, Shifting Gears, and Will Trent will all debut in 2027.

Also arriving next year are the series premiere of The Rookie: North, the untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff, and the return of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Premiere dates for those series will be announced at a later time.

As in previous seasons, all original ABC programming will stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, while Dancing with the Stars will once again simulcast live on Disney+.

For viewers looking ahead to fall television, ABC's lineup offers a blend of proven franchises, returning comedies, live sports, and new dramas that should keep audiences tuning in throughout the season.

Fall 2026 ABC Premiere Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 29 College Football (Alabama A&M vs. Howard) – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14 Monday Night Football (Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs) – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Dancing with the Stars (Two-Night Premiere) – 8:00 p.m. R.J. Decker – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16 Dancing with the Stars (Special Premiere Night) – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 20/20 – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27 America's Funniest Home Videos (Two-Episode Premiere) – 7:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney (Inside Out 2) – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 Scrubs (Two-Episode Premiere) – 8:00 p.m. Shark Tank (Two-Episode Premiere) – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 Abbott Elementary – 8:30 p.m. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – 9:00 p.m. Shark Tank (Regular Time Slot) – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15 9-1-1 – 8:00 p.m. 9-1-1: Nashville – 9:00 p.m. Grey's Anatomy – 10:00 p.m.



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