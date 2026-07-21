"While You Were Sleeping" Joins ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Summer Movie Lineup
The Hollywood Pictures classic will presented on the popular programming block next month.
This summer's run of flashbacks to the 80s and 90s on The Wonderful World of Disney continues with an airing of While You Were Sleeping.
What's Happening:
- The 1993 comedy/romance classic While You Were Sleeping, starring Bill Pullman and Sandra Bullock, is set for an airing on ABC next month.
- Lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Bullock) pulls her longtime crush, Peter, from the path of an oncoming train. At the hospital, doctors report that he's in a coma, and a misplaced comment from Lucy causes Peter's family to assume that she is his fiancée. When Lucy doesn't correct them, they take her into their home and confidence. Things get even more complicated when she finds herself falling for Peter's sheepish brother, Jack (Pullman).
- The film, which was released by Disney's Hollywood Pictures, will air on ABC on Sunday, August 9 from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it anytime on Disney+.
- Our own Bill Gowsell took a look at the movie in a deep dive back in 2020 as part of his "Touchstone and Beyond" series.
- Other movies expected to air on The Wonderful World of Disney this summer include:
More Disney Movie News:
- We're finding our voice and followin' our dreams as the official trailer for Camp Rock 3 debuts.
- The official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and it shows off the massive cast of the upcoming film. Plus, dive deeper into the questions we have about the film following the trailer's release.
- Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, stars of Disney's live-action Moana, were recently in Tokyo attending a fan event and a special premiere screening of the film.
- Reports indicate that Colman Domingo is developing an original live-action spinoff of The Princess and the Frog centered on Princess Tiana.
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