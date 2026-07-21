"While You Were Sleeping" Joins ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Summer Movie Lineup

The Hollywood Pictures classic will presented on the popular programming block next month.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

This summer's run of flashbacks to the 80s and 90s on The Wonderful World of Disney continues with an airing of While You Were Sleeping.

What's Happening:

  • The 1993 comedy/romance classic While You Were Sleeping, starring Bill Pullman and Sandra Bullock, is set for an airing on ABC next month.
  • Lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Bullock) pulls her longtime crush, Peter, from the path of an oncoming train. At the hospital, doctors report that he's in a coma, and a misplaced comment from Lucy causes Peter's family to assume that she is his fiancée. When Lucy doesn't correct them, they take her into their home and confidence. Things get even more complicated when she finds herself falling for Peter's sheepish brother, Jack (Pullman).
  • The film, which was released by Disney's Hollywood Pictures, will air on ABC on Sunday, August 9 from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it anytime on Disney+.
  • Our own Bill Gowsell took a look at the movie in a deep dive back in 2020 as part of his "Touchstone and Beyond" series.
  • Other movies expected to air on The Wonderful World of Disney this summer include:
    • True Lies – Sunday, July 26
    • Cocktail – Sunday, August 2
    • Sister Act
    • Father of the Bride II
    • The Princess Diaries
    • The Parent Trap

More Disney Movie News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now